‘Mahogany’ Producer Rob Cohen Loses a Bit on Sale of Hidden Hills Home

By

Location:
Hidden Hills, Calif.
Price:
$3.2 million
Size:
4,874 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

After ten months on the market at steadily declining asking prices, long-time Hollywood hypenate Rob Cohen, director of the first installment of the money-minting “Fast and Furious” franchise in 2001 and producer of several iconic 1970s films including “Mahogany” and “The Wiz,” sold his home in guard-gated, celebrity-filled and equestrian-oriented Hidden Hills, Calif., for $3.2 million. Unfortunately for Cohen, who most recently directed the critically excoriated 2018 box office bomb “The Hurricane Heist,” the sale price is substantially less than the original $3.99 million asking price, close to $200,00 under the final asking price of $3.395 million and $60,000 below the $3.26 million he paid for the casually luxurious one-acre spread over the summer of 2015.

A semi-circular drive lined with closely clipped knee-high boxwoods arches up to a charming raised veranda that extends across the front of the farmhouse meets Cape Cod style residence that contains five en suite bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 4,874-square-feet. Anchored by a stacked stone fireplace and a professional quality wet bar under a voluminously vaulted ceiling, the spacious and lofty great room is traversed by a bridge that links the two wings of the upper floor. There’s also an office/den with another fireplace just inside the front door, a separate formal dining room that features a modern chandelier and an over-sized fireplace between glass doors to a leafy side terrace and a pretty-nearly all-white eat-in kitchen arranged around a bullet-shaped center island and equipped with a butler’s pantry and top-end commercial-style stainless steel appliances. Filled with natural light through a snazzy ridgeline skylight along the soaring apex of a vaulted ceiling, the family room has two broad banks of glass sliders that disappear completely into the walls and effectively merge the porch-like space with the home’s variety of al fresco leisure and recreation areas.

A bedroom and bathroom tucked behind the kitchen works well as a staff suite, guest bedroom or, perhaps, a fitness and massage retreat, while the main floor master suite offers a fireplace, direct access to the backyard and a marble bathroom decked out with a two-person soaking tub sitting at a catty-wompus angle in a windowed corner next to a glass-enclosed and luxuriously marble-lined steam shower.

It’s a few steps up from a large entertainment terrace and built-in semi-circular grilling station outside the kitchen, family room and master bedroom to a flat and grassy terrace with a swimming pool, spa, and built-in fire pit surrounded by deep-cushioned poured concrete benches. Equestrian facilities beyond the swimming pool include a multi-horse stable and a couple of turnouts that connect to the tree-shaded horse trails that wind through the community’s rolling hills.

Celebrities and other high-net worth individuals have long prized the secluded but easily accessible Hidden Hills enclave, just off the 101 Freeway about 30 miles northwest of downtown L.A., for its rustic, postcard-perfect affluence, picturesque setting and large, equestrian-zoned parcels. Current homeowners include: Folk-rock mandarin Melissa Etheridge; Reality TV pioneer and social media maven Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, along with her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, and at least one of her younger siblings; Drake, who owns no fewer than three contiguous properties that surround a tiny, all-but private cul-de-sac; And Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith who have long resided in a sprawling compound in the mountains between Calabasas and Malibu but, much to the chagrin of some neighbors, reportedly allow their rambunctious, rules-flouting teenager Jaden Smith to reside in a not-quit 6,000-square-foot house they’ve owned since 2003 when they scooped it up for $3.4 million.

Cohen appears to have relocated to a more than 4,600-square-foot Mediterranean in an exclusive area of Woodland Hills, Calilf., that he picked up almost two years ago for a mite more than $1.75 million.

listing photos: Compass

