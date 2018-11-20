Ziggy Marley Leases Out Beverly Hills Home 

Reggae royal Ziggy Marley, son of Jamaican Reggae icons Bob and Rita Marley, is seeking $16,000 a month in rent for his former home in a secluded, privately guarded and celebrity-packed enclave in the upper Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills after he first tried to rent it at the much higher price of $25,000 per month. Hidden behind high hedges and secured behind gates at the head of a semicircular drive with a two-car garage, the family-sized Mediterranean has four en suite bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 4,200 square feet. A detached, poolside guesthouse contains another bedroom and bathroom.

Ample, oak-floored interior living spaces include: a large living room with massive, stacked-stone fireplace and vaulted, exposed-beam ceiling; a separate family room with arched French doors and a carved-stone fireplace; and an eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances and faux-distressed carved-wood cabinetry. Surrounded by high hedging and towering trees that ensure shade and privacy, the faux-grassed backyard is simply landscaped with a free-form swimming pool and spa.

Several of the many entertainment industry heavyweights who own homes in the low-key but high-toned ’hood include Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Adele and Katy Perry. Jennifer Lawrence has a home once owned by Ellen DeGeneres, and Cameron Diaz presides over Candice Bergen’s former compound.

It’s not too much of a surprise that Marley wants to rent out his former Beverly Hills home, since late in 2017 he shelled out $5.5 million for a much larger, more opulent mansion of more than 9,300 square feet in a particularly plum corner of the also celeb-swarmed Toluca Lake community where some of his nearest A-List neighbors include Steve Carell and Viola Davis.

listing photos: Keller Williams