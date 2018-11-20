×
Ziggy Marley Leases Out Beverly Hills Home 

By

Ziggy Marley Rents Beverly Hills Home
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$16,000 per month
Size:
(approx.) 4,200 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Reggae royal Ziggy Marley, son of Jamaican Reggae icons Bob and Rita Marley, is seeking $16,000 a month in rent for his former home in a secluded, privately guarded and celebrity-packed enclave in the upper Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills after he first tried to rent it at the much higher price of $25,000 per month. Hidden behind high hedges and secured behind gates at the head of a semicircular drive with a two-car garage, the family-sized Mediterranean has four en suite bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 4,200 square feet. A detached, poolside guesthouse contains another bedroom and bathroom.

Ample, oak-floored interior living spaces include: a large living room with massive, stacked-stone fireplace and vaulted, exposed-beam ceiling; a separate family room with arched French doors and a carved-stone fireplace; and an eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances and faux-distressed carved-wood cabinetry. Surrounded by high hedging and towering trees that ensure shade and privacy, the faux-grassed backyard is simply landscaped with a free-form swimming pool and spa.

Several of the many entertainment industry heavyweights who own homes in the low-key but high-toned ’hood include Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Adele and Katy Perry. Jennifer Lawrence has a home once owned by Ellen DeGeneres, and Cameron Diaz presides over Candice Bergen’s former compound.

It’s not too much of a surprise that Marley wants to rent out his former Beverly Hills home, since late in 2017 he shelled out $5.5 million for a much larger, more opulent mansion of more than 9,300 square feet in a particularly plum corner of the also celeb-swarmed Toluca Lake community where some of his nearest A-List neighbors include Steve Carell and Viola Davis.

listing photos: Keller Williams

 

  Ziggy Marley Leases Out Beverly Hills Home

    Ziggy Marley Leases Out Beverly Hills Home 

  Elisha Cuthbert Seeks Tenant for Sunset Strip Home

    Elisha Cuthbert Seeks Tenant for Sunset Strip Home

  Denise Richards Rents Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

    Denise Richards Rents Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Keith Urban House

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Shed Country Spread Near Nashville (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Brooke Shields House

    Brooke Shields Seeks Tenant in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Jesse Bradford House

    Jesse Bradford Seeks Buyer for Hollywood Hills Architectural

  • Samuel L. Jackson House

    Samuel L. Jackson Seeks Buyer for New York City Condo

