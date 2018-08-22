You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Zelda Williams Lists Mediterranean Villa Above L.A.’s Bronson Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.2 million
Size:
(approx.) 3,400 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms plus studio-style guesthouse with bath

Entertainment industry scion Zelda Williams, actor daughter of late, great and audaciously zany comedian and actor Robin Williams, listed an extensively restored and updated 1928 Mediterranean villa just above L.A.’s Bronson Canyon for $3.2 million. The 29-year-old avid gamer, who wrote, produced, directed and performed one of the episodes of the upcoming anthology horror series “Dark/Web,” hopes to just about double her money on the picturesque hillside property she picked up in 2011 for $1.876 million. Graced with period details and brimming with modern conveniences, the approximately 3,400-square-foot residence is approached by a long driveway shared with one other neighboring home and the three-story, white stucco and terra-cotta tile roofed residence, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a studio-style attached guesthouse, has vivid turquoise trim work around the windows and a whimsical black and white awning over the front door.

Refinished, narrow gauge original hardwoods flow from an ample foyer into a handsomely proportioned, 27-foot-long step down living room where an imposing fireplace anchors one end of the high and beam ceilinged space and an impressively massive, south-facing single-pane arched window at the opposite fills the room with natural light. The nearby dining room features a barrel-vaulted ceiling and French doors to a terra-cotta tiled loggia with open canyon views and the adjacent kitchen is arranged around a large island, fitted with high quality appliances and finished with a downright dizzying array of blue and white ceramic tile work. A wrought-iron railed wrap around terrace just outside of the kitchen overlooks a curvilinear terrace with white stucco retaining walls and a circular, vintage brick patio under the shade of a wispy pepper tree.

More Dirt

One guest bedroom and a full bathroom are tucked privately behind the kitchen on the main floor and there are up to three more guest bedrooms on the upper floor, one stripped down to its concrete floor and used as an art studio and another en suite with a walk-in closet and private balcony. The master suite, also upstairs, is not particularly spacious but does include a bathroom with marble-topped vanity, a small walk-in closet and glass sliders to a sun-baked terrace with unobstructed city lights and sunset view. Tucked up under the main house with a private, awning shaded terrace entrance, an attached guesthouse features a bi-level, open-plan living and sleeping space with a full kitchen and bathroom.

The candidly bisexual actress, who portrayed a transgender character on the sole season of the 2016 supernatural horror series “Dead of Summer,” recently upgraded her residential circumstances with the $4.3 million purchase of an almost 4,100-square-foot Mediterranean residence behind gates on two extensively terraced and landscaped properties high in the foothills above Beachwood Canyon.

Listing photos: Compass

