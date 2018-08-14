‘Animaniacs’ Showrunner Wellesley Wild Lists Beverly Hills Traditional Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Thrice Emmy-nominated “Family Guy” writer and producer Wellesley Wild, also writer of the blockbuster “Ted” and “Ted 2” big-screen comedies, which together did more than three-quarters of a billion dollars in worldwide box office, seeks the sale of a casually luxurious residence that’s tucked deep into a Beverly Hills canyon and listed at almost $6.5 million. Recently tapped as showrunner for the animated series “Animaniacs,” Wellesley purchased the double-gated and clapboard-sided East Coast-style traditional, which features unusual eyebrow-style dormered windows, just over four years ago in an off market deal for $5.6 million. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in approximately 5,000 square feet over two floors.

Bright, sun-flooded living and entertaining spaces with lustrous walnut floorboards include a classic, center-hall entry between spacious formal living and dining rooms, and a family room with built-in bookshelves and French doors. The premium-quality eat-in kitchen is arranged around a center island.

Downstairs, there’s a discrete, multi-room staff suite or home office, and upstairs, four en suite guest and family bedrooms are joined by a spacious master suite with extensive closet space, a marble bathroom and French doors to a vast private veranda that overlooks the backyard. A deep, brick-paved porch outside the family room gives way to a swimming pool and spa set into a flat, grassy yard tucked into a landscaped slope with a serpentine path that’s lined with fragrant rose bushes.

Wellesley previously owned a not quite 3,000-square-foot mid-century residence near the top of L.A.’s Nichols Canyon that he bought in 2007 for just over $2.2 million and sold in 2014 for close to $2.5 million.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman

