Vince Vaughn Rents Out Florida Panhandle Beach Houses (EXCLUSIVE)

Few Tinseltowners buy and sell multimillion-dollar properties with the adventuresome speed of Vince Vaughn. Not quite two years ago he sold a 12,000-square-foot triplex penthouse in Chicago in two transactions that totaled $12.1 million; just last month he closed on a Hollywood Hills house for $2.46 million that he bought for just under $2.4 million in 2014 from Kate Bosworth and had used as a rental property. Among the actor-producer’s current residential holdings are two luxuriously appointed homes in an upscale development in the Santa Rosa Beach area on the Florida Panhandle that he makes available as high-end short-term rentals.

Bought in July 2014 for just over $2.7 million, the slightly smaller of the two homes has nearly 5,400 square feet over three floors with five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and two complete kitchens. A high-ceilinged living room opens through a towering trio of floor-to-ceiling French doors to a multi-level deck and plunge-sized swimming pool. Rental rates start at just over $500 per night and explode during holidays and the high summer season to nearly $1,600 per night.

The larger residence features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in just over 5,400 square feet, plus a one-bed/one-bath carriage house with full kitchen. Custom built on a lot bought in July 2014 for $1.5 million and done up in the same crisply modern, mostly white beach-chic manner as the other house, it can be secured for as little as $4,800 per week in the dead of winter but goes for more than $18,000 for the week over the July 4th holiday. The cook-friendly gourmet kitchen is open to an airy combination living and dining area that spills out through French doors to a compact courtyard between the main and carriage houses. The courtyard squeezes in an open-air pavilion with outdoor fireplace, a plunge pool and spa.

Although unflatteringly sometimes referred to as the Redneck Riviera because the vibe has historically skewed more Deep South than South Beach, the increasingly upscale and sophisticated Santa Rosa Beach area has nonetheless long attracted its fair share of entertainment industry luminaries. Miley Cyrus once owned a house-sized condo in Panama City; singer-songwriter Michael McDonald’s former Grayton Beach getaway is available as a vacation rental; and Sheryl Crow maintains a two-story plantation-style cottage on a beachfront parcel she scooped up in 2003 for $1 million.

listing photos: Dune Vacation Rentals