Vince Vaughn Sells Celeb-Pedigreed Pad in L.A.’s Nichols Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

After more than a year on the market, Vince Vaughn unloaded a celebrity-pedigreed residence in the upper section of Los Angeles’s Nichols Canyon for $2.46 million. The “Wedding Singer” and “True Detective” star, who was arrested in June (2018) on suspicion of drunk driving and resisting arrest, purchased the Hollywood Hills residence in July 2014 for $2.375 million from model/actress Kate Bosworth. Built in 1955, set behind imposingly unattractive iron gates on just over half of an acre and described in marketing materials as a “gorgeous Hollywood Hills canyon retreat that offers the perfect Southern California lifestyle” the fully updated and comfortably luxurious if otherwise nondescript two-story traditional has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,890-square-feet.

It appears Vaughn acquired the property as an investment because it came up for rent in October (2016) at $14,000 per month and was listed for lease several more times between then and July 2017 with it popped up for sale at $2.695 million. The price eventually dropped to $2.495 and at least two escrows were initiated and canceled before the right buyer came along and sealed the deal.

Open plan living spaces with rich, dark chocolate stained hardwood floors and vaulted, peg-and-groove wood cladding on the ceiling pivot around a central, white painted brick fireplace. Multiple sets of French doors open the bright and airy space to a brick terrace with canyon-framed city views over a waist high privet hedge. Open to a dining area or den over a snack bar peninsula, the galley style kitchen has creamy beige counter tops on crisp, snow-white cabinetry, two farmhouse-style apron sinks and up-to-date high-grade stainless steel appliances. Two guest bedrooms on the ground floor, one with French doors to the yard, share a spacious hall bathroom with a glass door to a side yard where a lap-lane swimming pool set into a pea gravel patio is obscured from view of the neighbors by towering stand of bamboo. The skylight-topped master bedroom privately occupies the entire second floor with two fitted walk-in closets, a ceramic tiled bathroom with garden tub and steam shower, and a private deck amid the fragrant Eucalyptus trees that surround the house.

Vaughn, set to co-star opposite Mel Gibson in the upcoming crime thriller “Dragged Across Concrete” and listed as a producer on a handful of film projects in various stages of development, buys and sells multi-million dollar properties with an alacrity often tracked in the property gossip columns. After years on and off the market with asking prices that began at an in-hindsight preposterous $24.7 million, Vaughn finally got rid of a 12,000-square-foot triplex penthouse atop Chicago’s Palmolive Building in two separate Fall 2016 transactions that totaled $12.1 million. That same year he also sold a lavishly renovated residence in the quietly affluent suburban community of La Cañada-Flintridge for $4.8 million and he and wife Kyla Weber continue to own a 7,308-square-foot Craftsman-inspired home in Manhattan Beach, Calif., they scooped up in 2014 for $6.447 million from former USC football coach Lane Kiffin.

Listing photos Compass