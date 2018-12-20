×
Sisters Venus and Serena Williams List Formerly Shared Palm Beach Gardens Mansion

Location:
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Price:
$2.695 million
Size:
8,489 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 full 2 half bathrooms

Sisters Venus and Serena Williams, two of the greatest tennis players to ever step a customized sneaker on the court, have lobbed their formerly shared mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on the market at $2.695 million. Venus, who has won seven Grand Slam titles and hauled in career prize money earnings of more than $40 million, and Serena, with an astonishing 23 Grand Slam titles and career prize money earnings that top $117 million, originally purchased the almost one-acre property together in 1998 for $525,000. As was noted by Mansion Global, the sisters spent two years custom building the almost 8,500-square-foot mansion that overlooks the greens and fairways of the BallenIsles Country Club with six bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms. Since at least 2013, when Serena bought another house in Palm Beach Gardens — she’s since moved on to another, larger Palm Beach Gardens home she snapped up in 2015 for $2.5 million, Venus has occupied the mansion on her own.

Four bedrooms plus a den are sequestered in a separate wing on the second floor while two, equally spacious main floor master suites specifically designed for the then cohabitating sisters each occupy a wing of their own and comprise a spacious bedroom, a lavish bathroom and a separate office featuring a curved wall of windows. Open plan living spaces with polished travertine floors, vaulted ceilings and vast walls of glass include multiple lounges and dining areas plus a generically high-end kitchen. There’s also a small home theater lined with arched niches chock-full with tennis trophies and, unsurprisingly given their extraordinary athleticism, a large fitness room. The multi-winged manse sits behind gates and presides over a tree-shaded circular driveway at the front and, at the back, about 5,000-square-feet of terracing plus a gazebo and a swimmer’s pool and spa nestled with a waterfall into a tumble of boulders.

Both Venus and Serena have long maintained homes in various locales including Paris, New York City and Los Angeles. Venus previously owned a mid-century pavilion in the Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., she sold in 2014 for $1.7 million to actress Ellen Page who, coincidentally enough, set it back out for sale a couple of weeks ago for almost $2 million. And Serena, who keeps a plush apartment in Paris and for about a dozen years has owned a large residence in the rustic-luxe Stone Canyon area of L.A.’s Bel Air she’s had on and off the market for more than a year at prices that started at nearly $12 million but have since dipped considerably to just under $10 million, last year (2017) shelled out $6.7 million for an approximately 6,000-square-foot Spanish-inspired contemporary in a guard-gated enclave tucked into the mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City.

Listing photos: Leibowitz Realty Group

    Sisters Venus and Serena Williams, two of the greatest tennis players to ever step a customized sneaker on the court, have lobbed their formerly shared mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on the market at $2.695 million. Venus, who has won seven Grand Slam titles and hauled in career prize money earnings of more than [...]

