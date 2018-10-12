Fox Business News Anchor Trish Regan Sells Deluxe Manhattan Co-op (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran business news correspondent and anchor Trish Regan can not only celebrate the upcoming premiere of “Trish Regan Live,” her brand-new primetime slot on Fox Business News, but also the successful $5.625 million sale of a turn-key co-operative in a handsome, full-service apartment house on New York City’s famously fancy-pants Fifth Avenue. On the sixth floor of a fifteen-story full-service white-glove building designed in the 1920s by acclaimed high society architect J.E.R. Carpenter with direct views of Central Park and sweat inducing common charges of more than $6,000 per month, the nine-room apartment is configured with three en suite family bedrooms plus a en suite staff room.

Property records and online marketing materials indicate Regan, nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy in 2007 during her tenure at CNBC, and investment banker James Ben purchased the then assiduously maintained but woefully dated corner spread four years ago for $3.95 million. The couple subsequently gave the place a soup-to-nuts renovation that both preserved the integrity of the building’s grand pre-war bones and invisibly integrates state-of-the-art creature comforts that include a dual-zone climate system, soundproof windows and sound-dampening interior walls.

A glamorously turned out semi-private elevator landing leads to a small entrance vestibule and a 26-foot-long gallery sumptuously paved with a white marble floor. Solid mahogany double doors open to a living room that faces Central Park with a wood-burning fireplace while, at the opposite end of the gallery, the formal dining room has a gas-fired fireplace set into a marble accent wall. Double pocket doors open the living room to an all-white park-facing corner den/library lined with built-in bookshelves and storage cabinets that hide media equipment. The high-end eat-in kitchen incorporates top-of-the-line appliances, marble countertops and a built-in dining banquette and the service wing contains a laundry closet and a walk-in pantry plus a puny, six-foot-wide staff room with a three-quarter bathroom barely big enough to turn around in.

Two average-sized guest bedrooms each have direct access to a marble bathroom and the not especially spacious master bedroom is gussied up with a glitzy donut-shaped crystal chandelier, grey silk upholstered walls and a gas fireplace set into a slab of white marble. There are five custom-fitted closets and the unequivocally compact bathroom offers tootsie-warming radiant heated marble floor and walls sheathed floor-to-ceiling in white marble.

The sellers were represented in the transaction by Annie Cion Gruenberger of Warburg Realty and the not-famous but obviously deep-pocketed buyers by Maria Pashby at Corcoran.