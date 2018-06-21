Tracy Morgan Drops Price Tag on Former New Jersey Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Having moved to an extravagant estate in super-swank Alpine, N.J., Tracy Morgan now has his considerably more modest former home in the neighboring Cresskill community up for grabs at the newly reduced price of $1.998 million after it first came up for sale about a month ago at $2.248 million. The irreverently raunchy comedian, a two-time Emmy nominated “Saturday Night Live” alum and “30 Rock” star, currently starring opposite Tiffany Haddish on the TBS series “The Last O.G.,” appears willing to take a substantial loss on the property he picked up in 2011 for $2.2 million. Built in the early 1980s on a densely landscaped parcel of almost an acre that borders a six-acre preserve about 20 miles outside of Midtown Manhattan, the architecturally indefinable but essentially contemporary residence offers five and potentially six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 4,485-square-feet. The property is being represented by The Prince Team at Compass.

A paver-tiled driveway shaded by mature trees and lined with lush foliage circles up in front of the house before it makes its way around to a secluded motor court and three-car garage along the side of the house and the marble floored entrance hall, featuring an all-wood open-tread floating staircase, steps down to voluminous great room divided by an imposing stacked stone fireplace that rises through a 28-foot-high vaulted and sky light topped ceiling. A separate dining room comfortably seats ten or more and, arranged around a large island, the updated eat-in kitchen has granite countertops on custom-crafted Craftsman-inspired cabinetry and premium quality designer appliances. Behind the kitchen, a small service wing includes a staff bedroom and bath, a laundry room and interior access to the garage with its Tesla charging station.

Two guest bedrooms share a hall bathroom on the second floor, a third bedroom is en suite with a walk-in closet and the master suite provides a 400-square-foot bedroom with vaulted ceiling, two walk-in closets and a dated albeit well-maintained bathroom. The meandering, fully-finished basement level, where the Morgan once had a 3,500-gallon shark tank installed at a cost of $400,000, includes a windowless bedroom and bathroom with multi-person sauna, a media lounge, a fully carpeted and mirror-walled gym and a climate controlled walk-in wine cellar while the backyard includes extensive terracing with built-in fire pit, sun dappled lawns, a children’s playground and swimming pool and spa encircled by practical if unsightly child-safety fencing.

Morgan, who received a by-all-accounts considerable but undisclosed settlement from WalMart for life-threatening injuries suffered in a 2014 crash involving one of the mega-retailer’s delivery trucks, and his former model wife, Megan Wollover, exponentially up-sized their residential circumstances in August 2015 when they shelled out $13.9 million for an opulent brick and slate Colonial on about two gated and fully landscaped acres in Alpine, N.J., consistently one of the most expensive zip codes in all of the country with a 2017 median home price of almost $4.8 million. According to listing details from the time of the sale, the humongous home includes a racquetball court, a two-lane bowling alley and a poolside cabana while a more recent profile in The New York Times described the behemoth home as a “31,000-square-foot, 19-bedroom mansion they have outfitted with a personal gym, hair salon, screening room” and an office he “modeled on Vito Corleone’s shadowy study from ‘The Godfather’” along with “two separate garages” where the high-rolling couple parks their Rolls Royces, Ferrari, Bugatti, Lambroghini and Range Rover.

Listing photos: Scott Wintrow for The Prince Team at Compass