Provocative English Artist Tracey Emin Lists Art-Free Miami Beach Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

Just has the always popping ocean-side city is gearing up for the annual and always feverishly chic Art Basel art fair, English artist Tracey Emin has hoisted her light filled getaway condo in a full-service high-rise in the Mid Beach area along Millionaire’s Row at the northern reaches of Miami Beach, Fla., on the market with Diane Lieberman at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty at a smidgen less than half of a million dollars.

Prominent in the Young British Artists (a.k.a. YBAs) who were launched into art world superstardom in the late 1980s and best known for her autobiographical, often provocative confessional works rendered in a variety of mediums including drawing, sculpture and installation, the acclaimed artist purchased the condo in early 2013 for $420,000. All but devoid of personal belongings and curiously free of artwork, the simply furnished 11th-floor condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,040-square-feet

Lustrous, bleach hardwood floors and bright white walls reflect the profuse natural light that pours in through new, west-facing hurricane proof windows and glass sliders that open to a small terrace that provides open views of Biscayne Bay and the downtown skyline over the slender Indian Creek waterway and swanky, mansion-lined La Gorce Island. The front door opens efficiently if less than elegantly into the mirror-accented dining area of the L-shaped living area while the U-shaped kitchen features glossy white lacquer cabinets, dark grey granite countertops and up-to-date, average-quality stainless steel appliances. A bedroom and bathroom on either side of the living area ensures maximum privacy for both the owner and overnight guests.

The 16-story, full-service building provides residents a 24-hour attended lobby and valet parking services, a bistro, a new gym with yoga room and sauna and a barbecue area and swimming pool that over looks the waterway.

For decades, the globetrotting artist has resided primarily in East London’s once gritty now super-trendy Spitalfields district where she presides over an early 18th-century Georgian house and large studio. But, earlier this year, after plans to expand her Spitalfields studio were rejected by the local council, the OG bad girl of British art added a humongous new studio complex and residence in the historic seaside town of Margate, about 75 miles east of London.

Listing photos: iUSE for ONE Sotheby’s