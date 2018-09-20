Tony Krantz Lists Cottage in the Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran television and film producer Tony Krantz, once the head of the primetime development department at CAA and later a co-founder of Imagine Television, seeks the $2.2 million sale of a more than 100-year-old California craftsman cottage, carefully maintained and thoughtfully updated, and nestled in the foothills above Hollywood. Krantz and his wife, Kristin Dornig, co-founder of the computer animation and visual effects company Prana Studios, purchased the property 30 years ago for what today sounds like a bargain price of $540,000.

Sequestered with a handful of other homes down a private, gated lane amid old-growth specimen trees and a garden described in listing details as “beautifully overgrown,” the just over 1,500-square-foot cottage has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Authentic detailing such as golden pine floorboards, wood beams across the ceiling and a white-brick fireplace are seamlessly integrated with up-to-date creature comforts and spirited architectural flourishes such as central heat and air conditioning, a relaxed eat-in kitchen with high-end appointments and a massive, industrial-style skylight over the dining room.

Terraced gardens incorporate brick-and-gravel patios, an outdoor fireplace and a classic, kidney-shaped swimming pool and spa set into a brick terrace. To one side of the pool a small building contains workout equipment, and on the other side a thoroughly modern, two-story concrete, wood and glass pavilion houses a double-height art gallery and lofted office space connected by a spindly spiral staircase.

It’s unlikely Krantz and Dornig live full time in the pint-sized Hollywood cottage; they own an elegant and substantially larger red brick Georgian-style home a few miles away on a pretty, tree-canopied Beverly Hills street — a property they scooped up in 2010 for almost $7.8 million, and the couple also keeps a spacious duplex apartment in a historic building in New York City’s Soho ’hood they acquired in early 2011 for $4.75 million.

