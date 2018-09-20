You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tony Krantz Lists Cottage in the Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tony Krantz Sells Hollywood Hills Home
TonyKrantz_HH2
TonyKrantz_HH3
TonyKrantz_HH4
TonyKrantz_HH5
View Gallery 20 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.995 million
Size:
1,501 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Veteran television and film producer Tony Krantz, once the head of the primetime development department at CAA and later a co-founder of Imagine Television, seeks the $2.2 million sale of a more than 100-year-old California craftsman cottage, carefully maintained and thoughtfully updated, and nestled in the foothills above Hollywood. Krantz and his wife, Kristin Dornig, co-founder of the computer animation and visual effects company Prana Studios, purchased the property 30 years ago for what today sounds like a bargain price of $540,000.

Sequestered with a handful of other homes down a private, gated lane amid old-growth specimen trees and a garden described in listing details as “beautifully overgrown,” the just over 1,500-square-foot cottage has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Authentic detailing such as golden pine floorboards, wood beams across the ceiling and a white-brick fireplace are seamlessly integrated with up-to-date creature comforts and spirited architectural flourishes such as central heat and air conditioning, a relaxed eat-in kitchen with high-end appointments and a massive, industrial-style skylight over the dining room.

Terraced gardens incorporate brick-and-gravel patios, an outdoor fireplace and a classic, kidney-shaped swimming pool and spa set into a brick terrace. To one side of the pool a small building contains workout equipment, and on the other side a thoroughly modern, two-story concrete, wood and glass pavilion houses a double-height art gallery and lofted office space connected by a spindly spiral staircase.

It’s unlikely Krantz and Dornig live full time in the pint-sized Hollywood cottage; they own an elegant and substantially larger red brick Georgian-style home a few miles away on a pretty, tree-canopied Beverly Hills street — a property they scooped up in 2010 for almost $7.8 million, and the couple also keeps a spacious duplex apartment in a historic building in New York City’s Soho ’hood they acquired in early 2011 for $4.75 million.

listing photos: The Agency

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Dirt

  • Melissa Rivers Pacific Palisades Home

    Melissa Rivers Chops Price of Palisades Property (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran television and film producer Tony Krantz, once the head of the primetime development department at CAA and later a co-founder of Imagine Television, seeks the $2.2 million sale of a more than 100-year-old California craftsman cottage, carefully maintained and thoughtfully updated, and nestled in the foothills above Hollywood. Krantz and his wife, Kristin Dornig, […]

  • Tony Krantz Sells Hollywood Hills Home

    Tony Krantz Lists Cottage in the Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran television and film producer Tony Krantz, once the head of the primetime development department at CAA and later a co-founder of Imagine Television, seeks the $2.2 million sale of a more than 100-year-old California craftsman cottage, carefully maintained and thoughtfully updated, and nestled in the foothills above Hollywood. Krantz and his wife, Kristin Dornig, […]

  • Colin Hanks Picks Up New House

    Colin Hanks Picks Up Brand-New Studio City Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran television and film producer Tony Krantz, once the head of the primetime development department at CAA and later a co-founder of Imagine Television, seeks the $2.2 million sale of a more than 100-year-old California craftsman cottage, carefully maintained and thoughtfully updated, and nestled in the foothills above Hollywood. Krantz and his wife, Kristin Dornig, […]

  • Jason Kidd House

    NBA Legend Jason Kidd Sells Manhattan Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran television and film producer Tony Krantz, once the head of the primetime development department at CAA and later a co-founder of Imagine Television, seeks the $2.2 million sale of a more than 100-year-old California craftsman cottage, carefully maintained and thoughtfully updated, and nestled in the foothills above Hollywood. Krantz and his wife, Kristin Dornig, […]

  • Kylie Jenner House

    Kylie Jenner Sells Spare Home and Vacant Lot in Hidden Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran television and film producer Tony Krantz, once the head of the primetime development department at CAA and later a co-founder of Imagine Television, seeks the $2.2 million sale of a more than 100-year-old California craftsman cottage, carefully maintained and thoughtfully updated, and nestled in the foothills above Hollywood. Krantz and his wife, Kristin Dornig, […]

  • Sandra Bullock House

    Sandra Bullock Sells California Ranch House Above L.A.’s Sunset Strip

    Veteran television and film producer Tony Krantz, once the head of the primetime development department at CAA and later a co-founder of Imagine Television, seeks the $2.2 million sale of a more than 100-year-old California craftsman cottage, carefully maintained and thoughtfully updated, and nestled in the foothills above Hollywood. Krantz and his wife, Kristin Dornig, […]

  • Claude Coats House

    Pioneering Disney Artist and Imagineer Claude Coats’ Burbank Home Comes to Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran television and film producer Tony Krantz, once the head of the primetime development department at CAA and later a co-founder of Imagine Television, seeks the $2.2 million sale of a more than 100-year-old California craftsman cottage, carefully maintained and thoughtfully updated, and nestled in the foothills above Hollywood. Krantz and his wife, Kristin Dornig, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad