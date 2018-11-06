You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Veep’ Star Tony Hale Has Los Feliz Home for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tony Hale Lists Los Feliz Home
TonyHale_LF2_2
TonyHale_LF2_3
TonyHale_LF2_4
TonyHale_LF2_5
View Gallery 19 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.699 million
Size:
2,226 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

“Veep” star Tony Hale has his former home on a tree-lined boulevard in the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at a buck below $1.7 million. The two-time Emmy winner, who reprised his role as one-handed ham-brain Buster Bluth on this year’s reboot of “Arrested Development,” and Emmy-winning make-up artist Martel Thompson Hale purchased the Beaver Cleaver-style residence in 2005 for $1.35 million. The couple first and very briefly attempted to sell the just over 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom and three-bathroom vintage charmer in early 2016 when it popped up for sale at almost $1.8 million. They quickly switched real estate gears and instead set it out as a rental at almost $7,000 per month.

The classically clapboard-clad and black-shuttered 1930s Colonial gets an eye-pleasing punch-up with a conspicuously yellow front door that opens to a center hall foyer and stair gallery with dark brown hardwood floors that run throughout most of the house. In addition to a living room with fireplace, there’s a separate dining room with bay window. The simply dressed, all white and stainless steel galley kitchen opens to a cozy informal dining area with cushioned banquette built into a cornered window. A main-floor bedroom and bathroom works well as a home office; one of the two upstairs guest bedrooms is en suite while the other has direct access to a pint-sized porch; and the master bedroom offers custom-milled wardrobes and a bathroom trimmed in bead board with a fully modern glass-enclosed shower and an Art Deco-style double-sink vanity.

More Dirt

A bi-level, brick-paved covered terrace outside the kitchen has dining space on the upper level and an airy lounge area with freestanding outdoor fireplace on the lower level. A sun-dappled, gently sloped strip of lawn separates the outdoor living areas from a detached two-car garage with alley access.

The Thompson-Hales decamped Los Feliz for a slightly smaller and substantially less architecturally evocative residence in Studio City, Calif., where, in early 2016, they shelled out nearly $1.6 million for an unpretentious 1940s ranch-style residence of just over 2,000 square feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a small, detached studio/guesthouse.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Dirt

  • Tony Hale Lists Los Feliz Home

    'Veep' Star Tony Hale Has Los Feliz Home for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Veep” star Tony Hale has his former home on a tree-lined boulevard in the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at a buck below $1.7 million. The two-time Emmy winner, who reprised his role as one-handed ham-brain Buster Bluth on this year’s reboot of “Arrested Development,” and Emmy-winning make-up artist Martel […]

  • Patricia Clarkson Selling Greenwich Village Apartment

    Patricia Clarkson Looks for Sharp Buyer in NYC (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Veep” star Tony Hale has his former home on a tree-lined boulevard in the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at a buck below $1.7 million. The two-time Emmy winner, who reprised his role as one-handed ham-brain Buster Bluth on this year’s reboot of “Arrested Development,” and Emmy-winning make-up artist Martel […]

  • Gavin Polone Sells Ranch Home Near

    Gavin Polone Sells Home in Beverly Hills Post Office Area (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Veep” star Tony Hale has his former home on a tree-lined boulevard in the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at a buck below $1.7 million. The two-time Emmy winner, who reprised his role as one-handed ham-brain Buster Bluth on this year’s reboot of “Arrested Development,” and Emmy-winning make-up artist Martel […]

  • Harry Styles House

    Harry Styles Slashes Price on City View Sunset Strip Villa

    “Veep” star Tony Hale has his former home on a tree-lined boulevard in the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at a buck below $1.7 million. The two-time Emmy winner, who reprised his role as one-handed ham-brain Buster Bluth on this year’s reboot of “Arrested Development,” and Emmy-winning make-up artist Martel […]

  • Robinne Lee House

    Robinne Lee Sells Hollywood Hills 'Canyon Cabana' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Veep” star Tony Hale has his former home on a tree-lined boulevard in the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at a buck below $1.7 million. The two-time Emmy winner, who reprised his role as one-handed ham-brain Buster Bluth on this year’s reboot of “Arrested Development,” and Emmy-winning make-up artist Martel […]

  • Ron Rifkin Jon Robin Baitz List

    Ron Rifkin and Jon Robin Baitz List Hamptons Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Veep” star Tony Hale has his former home on a tree-lined boulevard in the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at a buck below $1.7 million. The two-time Emmy winner, who reprised his role as one-handed ham-brain Buster Bluth on this year’s reboot of “Arrested Development,” and Emmy-winning make-up artist Martel […]

  • James Fauntleroy Buys Sherman Oaks Contemporary

    Songwriter James Fauntleroy Snags Sherman Oaks Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Veep” star Tony Hale has his former home on a tree-lined boulevard in the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at a buck below $1.7 million. The two-time Emmy winner, who reprised his role as one-handed ham-brain Buster Bluth on this year’s reboot of “Arrested Development,” and Emmy-winning make-up artist Martel […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad