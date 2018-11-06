‘Veep’ Star Tony Hale Has Los Feliz Home for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

“Veep” star Tony Hale has his former home on a tree-lined boulevard in the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at a buck below $1.7 million. The two-time Emmy winner, who reprised his role as one-handed ham-brain Buster Bluth on this year’s reboot of “Arrested Development,” and Emmy-winning make-up artist Martel Thompson Hale purchased the Beaver Cleaver-style residence in 2005 for $1.35 million. The couple first and very briefly attempted to sell the just over 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom and three-bathroom vintage charmer in early 2016 when it popped up for sale at almost $1.8 million. They quickly switched real estate gears and instead set it out as a rental at almost $7,000 per month.

The classically clapboard-clad and black-shuttered 1930s Colonial gets an eye-pleasing punch-up with a conspicuously yellow front door that opens to a center hall foyer and stair gallery with dark brown hardwood floors that run throughout most of the house. In addition to a living room with fireplace, there’s a separate dining room with bay window. The simply dressed, all white and stainless steel galley kitchen opens to a cozy informal dining area with cushioned banquette built into a cornered window. A main-floor bedroom and bathroom works well as a home office; one of the two upstairs guest bedrooms is en suite while the other has direct access to a pint-sized porch; and the master bedroom offers custom-milled wardrobes and a bathroom trimmed in bead board with a fully modern glass-enclosed shower and an Art Deco-style double-sink vanity.

A bi-level, brick-paved covered terrace outside the kitchen has dining space on the upper level and an airy lounge area with freestanding outdoor fireplace on the lower level. A sun-dappled, gently sloped strip of lawn separates the outdoor living areas from a detached two-car garage with alley access.

The Thompson-Hales decamped Los Feliz for a slightly smaller and substantially less architecturally evocative residence in Studio City, Calif., where, in early 2016, they shelled out nearly $1.6 million for an unpretentious 1940s ranch-style residence of just over 2,000 square feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a small, detached studio/guesthouse.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman