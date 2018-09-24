Tobey Maguire Lists Bare Land in Brentwood

Tobey Maguire has listed an undeveloped residential parcel along one of the more expensive and sought after streets in the Brentwood area of Los Angles, Calif., at $14.25 million. The 2002 Teen Choice Award winning “Spider-Man” franchise star, an avid, high-stakes poker player who has barely been seen on the small or silver screen in the last five years but whose voice was heard in the 2018 Oscar-nominated 3-D animated film “The Boss Baby,” purchased the not quite one-acre, street-to-street lot in a 2010 off-market deal for $10 million.

Whatever plans Maguire, a budding film producer with a handful of projects in various stages of production including “McLane,” the Bruce Willis starring “origin story” to the “Die-Hard” franchise, and his now ex-wife, Hollywood scion and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, had for the property appear to have long ago been scrapped. But, according to the website Underbuilt.com, using unspecified “Bonus options,” zoning would allow a newly constructed, slope-roofed residence to stand up to 36-feet in height with an estimated 15,671-square-feet of interior living space.

Around the time Maguire and Meyer announced their separation in October 2016, they spent $12.965 million for a brand spanking new, six-bedroom and nine-bathroom residence in Brentwood — it was described in marketing materials at the time of their purchase as a “Modern Traditional” and is just around the corner from the vacant lot that’s now for sale — and the following April Maguire shelled out $3.375 million for an ultra-contemporary glass and concrete architectural in the heart of West Hollywood.