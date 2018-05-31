Taraji P. Henson Sold Chicago Condo After Buying Another

Location:
Chicago, Ill.
Price:
$1.429 million
Size:
2,159 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Taraji P. Henson, newly engaged to Chicago born and raised former NFL player Kelvin Hayden, took in $1.429 million on the sale of a 2,159-square-foot, high-floor condo in the same luxury high-rise in Chicago’s upscale Streeterville neighborhood where late last year she surreptitiously snapped up a somewhat larger unit on a slightly lower floor for $1.925 million. Unfortunately for the 2009 Oscar winner (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Buttons”) and 2016 Golden Globe winning “Empire” star she barely broke even on the three bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 38th-floor urban aerie she picked up in May 2015 for $1.408 million and first made for sale in late 2017 at $1.525 million.

There are dark brown hardwood floors and huge windows fitted with electronic sun shades in the adjoining living and dining rooms, the former a wedge shaped space with an awkwardly positioned fireplace and the latter open to the kitchen with access to an east-facing glass-railed terrace from where there are panoramic views of Lake Michigan over the Ohio Street Beach, the neon lights of the Navy Pier and a well-disguised water treatment plant.

More Dirt

The larger unit Henson acquired, as was noted in the Chicago Tribune, was not available on the open market at the time of her purchase so little can be sussed out about its specific features and amenities. Online resources indicate it has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a window-lined corner living room in a bit more than 2,500-square-feet.

The busy as a beaver actress, whose 2018 silver screen appearances included the not particularly successful crime-thriller “Proud Mary” and Tyler Perry’s poorly received thriller “Acrimony,” still owns an unassuming residence in the hills above Glendale, Calif., she bought in 2002 for $431,000 but last month, after nearly 2.5 long and no-doubt frustrating years on the market, she finally sold a three-story Moorish-inspired villa in L.A.’s Beachwood Canyon for $2.35 million. In 2016, Henson substantially upgraded her residential circumstances with the $6.45 million hush-hush off-market purchase of a 3,188-square-foot hacienda-style residence squirreled up an exceptionally long and gated semi-private driveway on a slim ridge high above Laurel Canyon.

listing photos: Homesmart Connect

More Dirt

  Taraji P. Henson Condo

    Taraji P. Henson Sold Chicago Condo After Buying Another

    Taraji P. Henson, newly engaged to Chicago born and raised former NFL player Kelvin Hayden, took in $1.429 million on the sale of a 2,159-square-foot, high-floor condo in the same luxury high-rise in Chicago’s upscale Streeterville neighborhood where late last year she surreptitiously snapped up a somewhat larger unit on a slightly lower floor for […]

  Ben Affleck House

    Ben Affleck Lists Secluded Spread on Georgia's Hampton Island Preserve

    Taraji P. Henson, newly engaged to Chicago born and raised former NFL player Kelvin Hayden, took in $1.429 million on the sale of a 2,159-square-foot, high-floor condo in the same luxury high-rise in Chicago’s upscale Streeterville neighborhood where late last year she surreptitiously snapped up a somewhat larger unit on a slightly lower floor for […]

  Leeza Gibbons House

    Leeza Gibbons Lists West Hollywood Tudor Cottage (EXCLUSIVE)

    Taraji P. Henson, newly engaged to Chicago born and raised former NFL player Kelvin Hayden, took in $1.429 million on the sale of a 2,159-square-foot, high-floor condo in the same luxury high-rise in Chicago’s upscale Streeterville neighborhood where late last year she surreptitiously snapped up a somewhat larger unit on a slightly lower floor for […]

  'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Buys

    'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Buys Sherman Oaks Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Taraji P. Henson, newly engaged to Chicago born and raised former NFL player Kelvin Hayden, took in $1.429 million on the sale of a 2,159-square-foot, high-floor condo in the same luxury high-rise in Chicago’s upscale Streeterville neighborhood where late last year she surreptitiously snapped up a somewhat larger unit on a slightly lower floor for […]

  Melissa McCarthy Leasing Toluca Lake Home

    Melissa McCarthy Leases Out Toluca Lake Home

    Taraji P. Henson, newly engaged to Chicago born and raised former NFL player Kelvin Hayden, took in $1.429 million on the sale of a 2,159-square-foot, high-floor condo in the same luxury high-rise in Chicago’s upscale Streeterville neighborhood where late last year she surreptitiously snapped up a somewhat larger unit on a slightly lower floor for […]

  Mel Brooks Malibu House

    Mel Brooks Leases Out Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

    Taraji P. Henson, newly engaged to Chicago born and raised former NFL player Kelvin Hayden, took in $1.429 million on the sale of a 2,159-square-foot, high-floor condo in the same luxury high-rise in Chicago’s upscale Streeterville neighborhood where late last year she surreptitiously snapped up a somewhat larger unit on a slightly lower floor for […]

  Grant Scharbo House

    Producers Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews List Hollywood Hills Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

    Taraji P. Henson, newly engaged to Chicago born and raised former NFL player Kelvin Hayden, took in $1.429 million on the sale of a 2,159-square-foot, high-floor condo in the same luxury high-rise in Chicago’s upscale Streeterville neighborhood where late last year she surreptitiously snapped up a somewhat larger unit on a slightly lower floor for […]

