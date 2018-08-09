Tamar Braxton Takes $1.25 Million Hit on Sale of Calabasas Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

After years of numerous liens filed against the property by the homeowner’s association and a few serious flirts with foreclosure, Tamar Braxton must surely be relieved to sell her plushly customized Calabasas, Calif., mansion for $9.25 million.

By almost any standard, and certainly for mere financial mortals who struggle to keep their monetary heads above water, the sale price is a tremendous sum of money. But, alas, it’s but 42% of the pie-in-the-sky $15.995 million asking price the property was saddled with when it came up for sale in April of this year — it was also listed in 2017 but at $15 million — and, in some ways, an even more remarkable $4.75 million below than the final asking price of $13.995 million. Even worse for the R&B singer, always entertaining reality TV sassy pants, and former “The Real” talk show co-host, the sale price is also $1.25 million less than the $10.5 million she and now estranged record executive husband Vincent Herbert paid for the property in April of 2013.

Further safeguarded by a high-tech security system, the stately, 15,016-square-foot generically Mediterranean but Italianate-ish mansion sits on two gated and largely landscaped acres in the gated The Estates at The Oaks enclave inside the wealthy, guarded-gates of The Oaks of Calabasas development. In addition to seven en suite bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms, the estate property offers a gigantic 15-car subterranean garage, a handful of indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and a poolside guesthouse.

A grandiose, double-height foyer with curved staircase and a central reception gallery with inlaid tile floor leads to a cavernous multi-purpose living and entertaining space with over-scaled chevron pattern wood floors, florid Corinthian columns, and humongous floor-to-ceiling arched French doors that open the room to a vast, stone-paved dining loggia that easily accommodates two-dozen diners under a system of retractable canvas awnings. Arranged around a double wide island with dark wood cabinetry, dark granite counter tops and every stainless steel appliance money can buy, the cook-friendly kitchen opens to a spacious informal dining room that gives way to a family room that spills out through more arched French doors to the backyard and swimming pool.

Other luxuries of note include an office, games room, wine cellar, and professional quality gym, not to mention a recording studio, a barbershop and what listing descriptions call a “glam room.” The column-supported loggia that runs along the back of the house overlooks a flat, grassy yard with a resort style swimming pool and spa set against a serene, open view over the surrounding canyons and mountain tops.

Some of the other similarly sized and equally sumptuous mansions in The Oaks enclave are owned by Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine Jackson, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Jay McGraw, older son of syndicated daytime television chat show host Phil McGraw, and reality television’s Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, the latter of which bought her 9,200-square-foot Spanish sprawler in 2014 for $7.2 million from Justin Bieber.

Listing photos: Keller Williams / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices