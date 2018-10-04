You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Susie Essman Lists Bucolic Spread in Upstate New York

Location:
Selkirk, N.Y.
Price:
$997,000
Size:
(approx.) 3,100 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus 2-bed/1-bath guesthouse

Though best known for her heavily accented portrayal of angrily bombastic and hilariously filthy mouthed Susie Greene, an ex-New Yorker marooned in Los Angeles on the iconic sitcom “Curbed Your Enthusiasm,” for the last seven and some years stand-up comedian and actress Susie Essman has lived a far more quiet life in the rural suburbs south of Albany, N.Y., on a secluded property that’s come up for sale at $997,000. Essman and husband Jim Harder, a retired builder and Albany-based commercial real estate broker, purchased the property in the spring of 2011 for $529,000 and, after nearly a decade of renovations — not to mention raising up four kids, the newly empty-nested couple are ready for what the New York Post called “a new adventure.” Sequestered down a bucolic semi-private lane on six rolling acres about 150 miles north of Midtown Manhattan, the stately, red-brick 1922 Colonial Revival residence offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms plus a separate guesthouse with another couple of bedrooms and a bathroom.

A classic center hall foyer with refinished, honey-toned hardwood floors leads to formal living and dining rooms, the former casually furnished with a cherry red leather sofa and a pool table and the latter more elegantly turned out with a delicate vintage chandelier over a marble-topped table surrounded by eight cushioned bamboo chairs painted ruby-red. The kitchen mixes vintage details such as an original, glass-fronted built-in buffet in the Parisian café inspired breakfast nook with clean, contemporary lines and up-to-date appointments that include crisp snow-white counter tops on sophisticated dove-grey tops with slab marble backsplashes and premium-quality appliances. A sun porch along the back of the house is lined with French doors that open to a broad terrace with long view over rolling farmlands toward the Hudson River and a basement level family room filled with a hodgepodge of frumpy chairs has a black and white checkerboard linoleum floor. Three guest bedrooms share a single hall bathroom on the second level while the master bedroom offers a renovated bathroom and walk-in closet with dressing area.

A short, angled breezeway links the house to an otherwise detached gym/home office and two-car garage. On top of the garage a two bedroom and one bathroom guest apartment includes a shared lounge area. Just off the deck and outside the kitchen there’s a swimming pool and the sprawling property’s various outbuildings include a postcard-ready red barn and a funky train caboose.

Property records indicate Harder and Essman, who most recently guest starred on the truTV series “Those Who Can’t,” maintain at least a small real estate foothold in New York City where they own a pint-sized apartment on a middle-floor of an unattractively nondescript full-service, 1960s high-rise that’s part of a gigantic complex near Lincoln Center they snatched up in the spring of 2014 for $425,000.

listing photos: House Hudson Valley Realty

  Susie Essman House

    Susie Essman Lists Bucolic Spread in Upstate New York

  Anthony Zuiker House

    Anthony Zuiker Lists Tropical Xanadu in Malibu (EXCLUSIVE)

  Gary Gilbert House

    Film Producer Gary Gilbert Makes Off-Market Deal for Beverly Hills Mansion

  Giacomo Gianniotti Sherman Oaks Home.

    Giacomo Gianniotti Buys in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

  Sydney Tamiia Poitier Selling Sherman Oaks

    Sydney Tamiia Poitier Lists in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

  Kevin Garnett Sells Unfinished Malibu Mansion

    Former NBA Star Kevin Garnett Puts Unfinished Malibu Mansion Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

  Jack Osbourne House

    Jack Osbourne Seeks Deep-Pocketed Studio City Renter (EXCLUSIVE)

