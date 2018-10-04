Susie Essman Lists Bucolic Spread in Upstate New York

Though best known for her heavily accented portrayal of angrily bombastic and hilariously filthy mouthed Susie Greene, an ex-New Yorker marooned in Los Angeles on the iconic sitcom “Curbed Your Enthusiasm,” for the last seven and some years stand-up comedian and actress Susie Essman has lived a far more quiet life in the rural suburbs south of Albany, N.Y., on a secluded property that’s come up for sale at $997,000. Essman and husband Jim Harder, a retired builder and Albany-based commercial real estate broker, purchased the property in the spring of 2011 for $529,000 and, after nearly a decade of renovations — not to mention raising up four kids, the newly empty-nested couple are ready for what the New York Post called “a new adventure.” Sequestered down a bucolic semi-private lane on six rolling acres about 150 miles north of Midtown Manhattan, the stately, red-brick 1922 Colonial Revival residence offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms plus a separate guesthouse with another couple of bedrooms and a bathroom.

A classic center hall foyer with refinished, honey-toned hardwood floors leads to formal living and dining rooms, the former casually furnished with a cherry red leather sofa and a pool table and the latter more elegantly turned out with a delicate vintage chandelier over a marble-topped table surrounded by eight cushioned bamboo chairs painted ruby-red. The kitchen mixes vintage details such as an original, glass-fronted built-in buffet in the Parisian café inspired breakfast nook with clean, contemporary lines and up-to-date appointments that include crisp snow-white counter tops on sophisticated dove-grey tops with slab marble backsplashes and premium-quality appliances. A sun porch along the back of the house is lined with French doors that open to a broad terrace with long view over rolling farmlands toward the Hudson River and a basement level family room filled with a hodgepodge of frumpy chairs has a black and white checkerboard linoleum floor. Three guest bedrooms share a single hall bathroom on the second level while the master bedroom offers a renovated bathroom and walk-in closet with dressing area.

More Dirt Anthony Zuiker Lists Tropical Xanadu in Malibu (EXCLUSIVE)

A short, angled breezeway links the house to an otherwise detached gym/home office and two-car garage. On top of the garage a two bedroom and one bathroom guest apartment includes a shared lounge area. Just off the deck and outside the kitchen there’s a swimming pool and the sprawling property’s various outbuildings include a postcard-ready red barn and a funky train caboose.

Property records indicate Harder and Essman, who most recently guest starred on the truTV series “Those Who Can’t,” maintain at least a small real estate foothold in New York City where they own a pint-sized apartment on a middle-floor of an unattractively nondescript full-service, 1960s high-rise that’s part of a gigantic complex near Lincoln Center they snatched up in the spring of 2014 for $425,000.

listing photos: House Hudson Valley Realty