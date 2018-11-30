Steve Levitan Leases Out Home on Malibu’s Broad Beach (EXCLUSIVE)

Not that he needs the extra money, but powerhouse television writer/producer Steve Levitan, reported in late 2017 to haul in a staggering $2.4 million in pre-tax income every month, is none-the-less looking to make some extra dough, listing a multi-story beachfront house along Malibu’s celeb-lined Broad Beach at $60,000 per month. The nine-time Emmy winning “Modern Family” co-creator and co-showrunner, who announced earlier this year he may leave 20th Century Fox TV after almost two decades because of deep concerns about political views expressed by some of the news division’s more prominent pundits, purchased the vaguely Cape Cod-style contemporary in 2002 for $5.4 million. With somewhere in the neighborhood of 5,500-square-feet of living space, there are a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms between the three-story main house and additional living space tucked discreetly under the street-level three-car garage.

A secured gate between the garages opens to an exterior staircase and, for the lazy, infirm and/or package laden, an elevator that whisks down to the lowest level of the triple-story main residence where an open plan living, dining and kitchen area has an additional walk-in wet bar. The tile-floored space spills out through a wall of windows to a spacious beachside terrace with a system of retractable canvas shades along with direct access to the beach and panoramic ocean and coastline views that encompass Lechuza Cove, Point Dume and Catalina Island. Four of the five en suite guest bedrooms have direct ocean views while the multi-room master suite occupies the entire top floor with a double-height vaulted ceiling in the bedroom that opens to a private terrace and a large travertine tiled bathroom along with a lofted fitness room and a quiet retreat with TV-surmounted fireplace.

Levitan and his ex-wife Krista, who in the last few months finalized their messy, multi-year divorce, previously owned a custom-built residence on a prime street in L.A.’s Brentwood area — marketing materials from the time described the luxurious but fairly generic house as an “East Coast Traditional” — that was sold in early 2017 for $9.77 million to talk show host James Corden. Several months later, presumably as part of their divorce settlement, the Levitans made a “record-destroying” off-market deal valued at $41 million —$41,082,000 million to be more precise — to sell an approximately 10,000-square-foot “modern farmhouse” the erstwhile couple custom built on a prime Santa Monica street to Kevin Washington, younger son of Montana-based multi-billionaire businessman Dennis Washington.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker