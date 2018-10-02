Sidney Tamiia Poitier Lists in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Price:
$1.399 million
Size:
2,491 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathooms

Actress and showbiz royal Sidney Tamiia Poitier, daughter of Oscar-winning silver-screen legend Sidney Poitier and actress Joanna Shimkus, seeks the sale of a freshly updated 1940s bungalow on a tree-lined block in an desirable if unsung section of Sherman Oaks, Calif., at a soupçon shy of $1.4 million — well below the rose-tinted original asking price of close to $1.7 million. Currently co-starring with Jerry O’Connell on the Canadian crime drama “Carter,” Poitier purchased the property almost two years ago for $770,000. A soup-to-nuts update using nontoxic materials and a considerable expansion brought the home to almost 2,500-square-feet, according to listing agent Michelle Schwartz at The Agency, with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and all new electrical wiring, plumbing and climate systems plus whole-house surround sound.

A shallow front porch and itty-bitty entrance vestibule open to integrated living and entertaining spaces that orbit around a double-sided fireplace that stands between the formal living and family rooms. Completely open over an L-shaped snack bar to the living room and adjoining dining space, the kitchen is finished with steel-blue cabinetry stylishly accented with brass hardware. Two good-sized guest bedrooms share a brand-new bathroom. The master bedroom opens to the backyard and includes a walk-in closet and bathroom with marble-topped wood vanity, marble-lined shower and a soaking tub angled out from a corner under a window.

Finished for use as potential living space, a detached two-car garage opens on its back end through French doors to a pea gravel patio and grassy, fully fenced yard.

Poitier, who popped up in the first episode of Amazon’s Julia Roberts-starring series “Homecoming,” also owns a not quite 1,800-square-foot Spanish bungalow hiding behind a soaring hedgerow just off of a designer boutique-lined boulevard near the trendy border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills bought in late 1997 for $380,000.

