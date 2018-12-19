Sidney Kimmel Lists Palatial New York City Condo

Nonagenarian apparel tycoon, powerhouse film producer and billionaire philanthropist Sidney Kimmel has his suburban macmansion-sized aerie at the extra-ritzy Residences at the Ritz-Carlton along New York City’s frenetic Central Park South available at a blockbuster $39.95 million. The “Crazy Rich Asians” producer, who also produced “Moneyball” and “The Kite Runner,” stands to haul in a substantial fortune on the unusually large and exceptionally plush condominium that property records database Property Shark indicates he acquired in late 2001 for $6.389 million. One of just eleven hyper-posh private residences that comprise the top 12 floors of the 33-story Ritz-Carlton Hotel and enhanced with four private terraces and a coveted private elevator landing, the single-level apartment sprawls across the entire 27th floor with just two bedrooms — a monumental master suite plus a secluded staff suite — and a total of three full and three half bathrooms in 6,829-square-feet.

Decadently done up for Kimmel and his wife Caroline by revered French architect Thierry Despont, the U-shaped spread reeks with rare and undoubtedly hideously expensive decorative accents such as an elaborately inlaid floor that runs the length of the nearly 50-foot-long entrance gallery. There are custom-fabricated Lalique windows, elaborately swagged window coverings, a gold-leafed ceiling in the elegant formal corner dining room and an antique, carved white marble fireplace in the sumptuous formal living room. An octagonal bar room is conveniently flanked by the formal living room and a slightly larger, somewhat less formal paneled library equipped with state-of-the-art media equipment integrated into floor-to-ceiling built-ins. Both rooms, as well as the bar, have French doors to a 53-foot-long, northeast-facing terrace that offers spectacular, bird’s eye views that sweep across from Central Park West over the entirety of Central Park to and beyond Fifth Avenue. Though less than eight feet wide with a breakfast area that opens to a forty-foot-long, northwest-facing terrace for al fresco dining, the galley-style kitchen is extensively and expensively equipped with bespoke cabinetry and top-end accoutrement.

More Dirt Sisters Venus and Serena Williams List Formerly Shared Palm Beach Gardens Mansion

A staff suite composed of a small, windowless sitting room, a large, windowed laundry room and modestly sized en suite bedroom is tucked discretely behind the kitchen along with an unexpectedly large fitness suite complete with powder room and small balcony. The master bedroom occupies a wing of its own and, at about 2,000-square-feet, is all by itself almost as large as the average single family home in America. Along with a park-facing bedroom, the vast suite contains two distinct, totally separate and extravagantly indulgent areas for bathing and dressing. The “his” area offers a deluxe bathroom decked out in beige and milk chocolate-colored onyx along with a fitted, haberdashery-inspired dressing room that incorporates a small office area that opens to a tiny, semi-private terrace while the “hers” area comprises a sumptuous bathroom slathered buttery beige onyx, a 22-foot-long dressing room lined in glass-fronted wardrobes plus a long corridor lined with tufted wardrobes for shoes and handbags, a small boudoir for hair and make-up and a solarium-style sitting room with a barrel-vaulted ceiling.

The listing is held by Steven Cohen, Robert Varvara and Tim Malone, all at The Corcoran Group.

Residents enter the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton through a fully staffed lobby separate from the hotel but pay enormous monthly fees — the Kimmel condo transfers with horse choking common charges of more than $12,000 per month plus nearly $10,000 more in property taxes — for access to the five-star hotel’s myriad services and amenities. Housekeeping is available upon request as are in-room dining services and catering. There’s an on-site health club, a business center, a club lounge and residents have access to La Prairie Spa where, according to their digital portal, a standard 90-minute massage runs $345 and a 45-minute “Nighttime Rejuvenation Special” goes for heart-stopping $2,150, not including tip.

Some of the other barons of business and banking who maintain residences in the Emory Roth-designed building include venture capitalist pioneer Frederick R. Adler, Australian former transport magnate turned philanthropist Greg Poche and contemporary art collecting billionaire businessman Mitchell Rales. International financier Howard Marks sold his full-floor spread last year (2017) for $25 million after first listing it in July 2012 with a preposterously hopeful $50 million price tag and billionaire casino magnate and former RNC finance chair Steve Wynn, now buried under an ugly mountain of accusations and investigations of sexual conduct, still owns the gargantuan duplex he bought from financier Christopher M. Jeffries in 2012 for a sweat inducing $70 million.

The bean counters at Forbes estimate Kimmel’s net worth at around $1.3 billion and he has long used his deep pockets to facilitate a rarefied residential lifestyle. About a decade ago the Kimmels sold an 18,500-square-foot ultra-contemporary villa custom designed for the them by Thierry Despont on more than four, mega-prime oceanfront acres in Palm Beach, Fla., for $77.5 million to former Goldman Sachs president John L. Thornton and in 2007 the lavish living pair shelled out a bit more than $27 million for an unusually bifurcated two-parcel compound on Malibu’s Point Dume that had long-been the home of late night talk show great Johnny Carson and was, in fact, purchased by the Kimmels from Carson’s widow Alexis Carson. The compound popped up for sale just over a year ago for $81.5 million — the price plummeted to $65.2 million before it was taken off the open market in early December of this year — and last year the Kimmels splashed out $24.9 million for a brand spanking new, never lived in ultra-contemporary spec-built showpiece in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills sold by fellow billionaire Alec Gores.

Listing photos and floor plan: RISE Media / The Corcoran Group