Shaun White Rents Out Bluff-Top Malibu Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Shaun White has turned snowboarding superstardom into a coast-to-coast real estate empire that includes a casually luxurious residence on Malibu’s picturesque Point Dume — a property that’s come available for lease on a year-round basis at $22,500 per month and as a furnished short-term summer rental at $55,000 per month. Previously owned by “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss, the slightly more than one-acre bluff-top spread was acquired by the three-time Olympic gold medalist in late 2016 for $10.75 million. The modestly sized two-story home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus additional sleeping areas in almost 2,200 square feet and sits behind gates on a high, grassy bluff with head-on sunset views over the Pacific Ocean.

Finished with glossy wood floors and a tongue-and-groove wood ceiling, open plan living spaces include a combination living and dining room with fireplace and access to an elevated, stone-paved ocean-view terrace. Expensively renovated with matte black countertops on crisp white custom cabinets and top-end designer appliances, the spacious kitchen includes a cushioned banquette under a single-pane picture window that perfectly frames a postcard-ready ocean view. Two bedrooms on the upper floor share a marble bathroom; the lower-level family room has a hidden sleeping nook accessible by a short ladder through a window-sized portal. French doors lead to a trellis-shaded stone terrace with built-in barbecue that gives way to a swimming pool and spa set into a lushly irrigated lawn that sweeps down to the bluff’s edge.

The property-gossip-column staple, who sold a two-bedroom condo in Park City, Utah, in 2016 for $475,000 and, in late 2017, took in not quite $8 million for a beachfront contemporary in Encinitas, Calif., also owns a second Malibu property —next door to the one now available to rent — that he acquired in 2013 for $8.94 million. His cross-country residential holdings additionally comprise a two-bedroom penthouse in downtown New York City’s East Village; a modestly sized house above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon with a professional recording studio, which he bought in late 2017 for $1.6 million from film, television and Broadway composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman; and a vintage mid-century modern on a city-view perch in L.A.’s Outpost Estates neighborhood, snagged earlier this year for $3.75 million.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker