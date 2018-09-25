Vice’s Shane Smith Puts Tribeca Loft Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice Media co-founder and former CEO Shane Smith, since March the executive chairman of the many-pronged, millennial-targeted multimedia conglomerate, seeks the $5.85 million sale of a two-unit combination duplex loft on a cobblestone-paved street in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. Smith and his wife, Tamyka, acquired the lower, larger unit in 2009 for a bit more than $2.2 million, and about three years later paid another $775,000 for a smaller unit upstairs. A no-doubt costly combination and renovation ensued, and together the two units encompass nearly 3,300 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Dark, wide-plank floorboards, exposed-brick walls and chunky, rough-hewn support columns and ceiling beams lend a rustic urban vibe to the loft-style residence. Two comfortably furnished lounges flank a dining area and kitchen spaciously arranged around a large island and fitted with a mix of black granite and stainless steel counter-tops on Robin’s egg blue cabinets. Three guest bedrooms, one of them en suite, are clustered at the northern end of the lower floor while the master suite, which includes a small separate office with built-in desk space, privately occupies the entire second floor. There, a two-person soaking tub sits in an exposed corner of the bedroom, and the compartmentalized bathroom oozes with a sophisticated, newfangled notion of vintage glamour with exotic, fan-shaped black-and-white tiles that cover the walls and ceiling.

Three years ago the Smiths set down some serious real estate roots in Los Angeles with the $23 million purchase of an illustrious, multi-acre compound in Santa Monica Canyon that was featured in the 1984 film “Beverly Hills Cop”; they added to their West Coast holdings about a year later with the just over $3.8 million acquisition of a five-bedroom contemporary that, as the crow flies, is less than 2,000 feet away in nearby by Rustic Canyon.

listing photos: Corcoran