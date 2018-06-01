Shakira Lists Waterfront Contemporary in Miami Beach

Mononymic cross-cultural music industry global phenom Shakira has her freshly refreshed, contemporary mansion on Miami Beach’s prestigious North Bay Road up for grabs at $11.648 million. This is not the first time at the real estate rodeo with this particular property for the three-time Grammy winning Colombian-Lebenese singer/songwriter and former coach on “The Voice” who has owned the waterfront property since 2001 when she snapped it up for $3.38 million. In 2013, the 8,708-square-foot manse briefly popped up as a luxury lease at $45,000 per month and for the latter half of 2015 and into the first weeks of 2016, the six bedroom and 7.5 bathroom residence was available for purchase at $13.9 million.

According to listing agents Antonio Mebarak, Shakira’s brother, and Ana Lourdes Martinez, both with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, since the property was last for sale there have been a number of decorative improvements including new hardwood floors imported from Spain, a new front door from an unspecified European location, the addition of custom-designed furniture, updated landscaping and all new lighting systems both inside and outside.

An imposing stainless steel gate opens to a wide, hedge-lined driveway and two-car garage trimmed in bougainvillea. Double front doors open all but directly into the roomy dining area of a window-lined and light-filled combination living and dining room with a minimalist fireplace in the living area and a lowered ceiling in the dining area that imbues a sense of intimacy in the grandly proportioned room. The sleek kitchen, with lustrous white cabinetry and gleaming stainless steel appliances, is arranged around a doublewide center island with an integrated snack counter. There’s also built-in dining table and a full wall of almost floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a small, leafy patio.

A fitness room looks out on to the driveway and motor court; an office suite has a built-in desk area where the three-time Grammy winning pop star displays a small cache of her huge number of industry awards from around the world; And a spacious entertainment wing extends off the rear of the house behind the kitchen and alongside the swimming pool and contains a media area decked out with state-of-the art media and sound equipment, a billiards area with an all-white pool table and sofa-lined hookah lounge set into a windowed bay.

At least two of the six bedrooms are capable of serving as the master suite and one of them, atop the entertainment wing with an adjacent en suite nursery or dressing room, features a just barely pink hand-rubbed Venetian plaster accent wall in the bedroom, a couple of extravagant antique Venetian mirrors in the other-wise crisply clean-lined bathroom and a zigzagging private terrace under a cantilevered roof.

The back of the house opens to a large deck with plenty of room for scads of minimalist sunbeds and chaise loungers plus a swimming pool and a poolside dining cabana with wet bar. Beyond a row of slender palm trees and towering hedge, there’s a small, L-shaped private dock.

The top selling pop superstar, whose sold more than 60 million albums and whose 2017 album “El Dorado” won a 2018 Grammy in the Best Latin Pop Album category, lives primarily in Barcelona, Spain, with her professional soccer player mate Gerard Piqué where in 2012 it was reported the sultry couple acquired a huge contemporary mansion in the upscale Esplugues de Llobregat area. In 2015 it was reported the couple splashed out around five million Euros for another Barcelona home, this one said to measure more than 15,000-square-feet and all but hidden behind a high wall and towering trees with seven bedrooms, two kitchens and a swimming pool along one of the city’s more exclusive streets in the Pedralbes neighborhood. Shakira, who by some unverified estimates has a net worth that exceeds $250 million dollars, has also long maintained a residence in The Bahamas where, so the international real estate scuttlebutt goes, some years ago she, Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters and Grammy-hoovering Spanish singer/songwriter Alejandro Sanz together paid around $16 million for an approximately 700-acre island known as Bonds Cay.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate