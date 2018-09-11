Serena Williams Lowers Price on Bel Air Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

While Serena Williams was trying to pummel and pirouette her way to an astonishing 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open — in the end she lost in the finals after a heated confrontation with the chair umpire over series of code violations — she’s equally resolved to sell a gated estate in the rustically ritzy Stone Canyon area of L.A.’s Bel Air community. First listed almost a year ago at close to $12 million, the property is now available through Greg Piechota and Amit Lalji of Keller Williams Beverly Hills with a substantially lower price tag of just under $10 million. Purchased in early 2006 for a bit more than $6.6 million, the 2.7-acre spread hides behind a high hedge. The somewhat disconcertingly baby blue residence, originally built in the mid-1930s, contains six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in a mite more than 6,100 square feet.

White-marble floor tiles flow from the surprisingly narrow entrance hall into a cavernous, semicircular living room. There, a continuous row of French doors lead to verdant gardens juxtaposed against an arid, scrubby hillside. There’s also a formal dining room, a sumptuous dark-paneled library/office, an up-to-date kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and — red-carpet walkers take note — a private hair and makeup salon. Several of the guest bedrooms have private balconies; the master suite offers a fitted walk-in closet and an octagonal dressing room plus a marble bathroom with classic claw-footed soaking tub and steam shower. Cliché as it may sound, the grounds really are park-like with manicured sweeps of sun-dappled lawns, boxwood-lined pathways and a roomy, poolside loggia with outdoor fireplace.

Williams, who’s earned roughly $85 million in prize money and many more tens of millions in endorsements, and her internet entrepreneur husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder and executive chairman of Reddit, don’t appear ready to pull up all their real estate roots in Los Angeles. The couple, who also maintain an apartment in Paris and a large home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., last year paid nearly $6.7 million for a brand-new, neo-Mediterranean residence of about 6,000 square feet in a guard-gated enclave tucked into the mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City.

listing photos: Keller Williams