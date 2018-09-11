Serena Williams Lowers Price on Bel Air Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Serena Williams Selling Bel Air Estate
SerenaWilliams_BASC2
SerenaWilliams_BASC3
SerenaWilliams_BASC4
SerenaWilliams_BASC5
View Gallery 18 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$9.995 million
Size:
6,101 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

While Serena Williams was trying to pummel and pirouette her way to an astonishing 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open — in the end she lost in the finals after a heated confrontation with the chair umpire over series of code violations — she’s equally resolved to sell a gated estate in the rustically ritzy Stone Canyon area of L.A.’s Bel Air community. First listed almost a year ago at close to $12 million, the property is now available through Greg Piechota and Amit Lalji of Keller Williams Beverly Hills with a substantially lower price tag of just under $10 million. Purchased in early 2006 for a bit more than $6.6 million, the 2.7-acre spread hides behind a high hedge. The somewhat disconcertingly baby blue residence, originally built in the mid-1930s, contains six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in a mite more than 6,100 square feet.

White-marble floor tiles flow from the surprisingly narrow entrance hall into a cavernous, semicircular living room. There, a continuous row of French doors lead to verdant gardens juxtaposed against an arid, scrubby hillside. There’s also a formal dining room, a sumptuous dark-paneled library/office, an up-to-date kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and — red-carpet walkers take note — a private hair and makeup salon. Several of the guest bedrooms have private balconies; the master suite offers a fitted walk-in closet and an octagonal dressing room plus a marble bathroom with classic claw-footed soaking tub and steam shower. Cliché as it may sound, the grounds really are park-like with manicured sweeps of sun-dappled lawns, boxwood-lined pathways and a roomy, poolside loggia with outdoor fireplace.

More Dirt

Williams, who’s earned roughly $85 million in prize money and many more tens of millions in endorsements, and her internet entrepreneur husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder and executive chairman of Reddit, don’t appear ready to pull up all their real estate roots in Los Angeles. The couple, who also maintain an apartment in Paris and a large home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., last year paid nearly $6.7 million for a brand-new, neo-Mediterranean residence of about 6,000 square feet in a guard-gated enclave tucked into the mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City.

listing photos: Keller Williams

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Give the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Dirt

  • James Woods Sells Last Property in

    James Woods Exits Los Angeles Real Estate Market With Latest Sale in Beverly Hills

    While Serena Williams was trying to pummel and pirouette her way to an astonishing 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open — in the end she lost in the finals after a heated confrontation with the chair umpire over series of code violations — she’s equally resolved to sell a gated estate in the rustically […]

  • Serena Williams Selling Bel Air Estate

    Serena Williams Lowers Price on Bel Air Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    While Serena Williams was trying to pummel and pirouette her way to an astonishing 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open — in the end she lost in the finals after a heated confrontation with the chair umpire over series of code violations — she’s equally resolved to sell a gated estate in the rustically […]

  • Keith Richards House

    Keith Richards Takes Big Hit on Sale of New York City Duplex Penthouse

    While Serena Williams was trying to pummel and pirouette her way to an astonishing 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open — in the end she lost in the finals after a heated confrontation with the chair umpire over series of code violations — she’s equally resolved to sell a gated estate in the rustically […]

  • Paul Feig House

    Paul Feig Sells Small New York City Condo, Buys Another

    While Serena Williams was trying to pummel and pirouette her way to an astonishing 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open — in the end she lost in the finals after a heated confrontation with the chair umpire over series of code violations — she’s equally resolved to sell a gated estate in the rustically […]

  • David O'Connor House

    Former Madison Square Garden CEO David O’Connor Lists L.A. Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    While Serena Williams was trying to pummel and pirouette her way to an astonishing 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open — in the end she lost in the finals after a heated confrontation with the chair umpire over series of code violations — she’s equally resolved to sell a gated estate in the rustically […]

  • Erin Murphy House

    ‘Bewitched’ Child Star Erin Murphy Buys Beachfront Malibu Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    While Serena Williams was trying to pummel and pirouette her way to an astonishing 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open — in the end she lost in the finals after a heated confrontation with the chair umpire over series of code violations — she’s equally resolved to sell a gated estate in the rustically […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad