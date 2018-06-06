Selena Gomez Flips Studio City Bungalow Back Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

Though she bought it only just over a year ago for $2.249 million, singer, actress and entrepreneur Selena Gomez has caught a serious case of The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and flipped her home in Studio City, Calif., back up for sale at $2.799 million. Secured by opaque gates and completely concealed behind an unusually tall, exceptionally thick and visually impenetrable ficus hedge, the East Coast inspired bungalow has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a detached guest house with another bathroom.

A formal sitting room trimmed in head-high bead board has newly installed matte-finished wide-plank hardwood floors, an angled brick fireplace and a huge sky light that fills the room with natural light. An open-plan living space at the rear of the single-level residence features polished antique brick flooring laid in a herringbone pattern under a vaulted ceiling punctuated with sky lights. The winged space allows for a family room with built-in sound system and marble topped wet bar, a dining area that opens to the backyard and a kitchen with marble counter tops and top-end appliances that include a range set into a brick lined niche. Two guest bedrooms, one of the outfitted as a fitness room/yoga studio complete with fully mirrored and the master suite encompasses a spacious bedroom with bay window, two walk-in closets and a marble bathroom.

Outside the kitchen and laundry room a bricked patio has a built-in grilling area and the grassy backyard, completely privatized by towering hedges, offers a trellis-shaded brick terrace and flagstone trimmed swimming pool and spa. A detached structure near the pool was originally built as a two-car garage but has been remodeled and furnished as a media lounge with vaulted ceiling, built-in entertainment unit and a bathroom.

The 16-time Teen Choice Award winning social media powerhouse — she has more than 56 million Twitter followers and an astonishing 123 million Instagram followers — previously owned a substantially larger residence on 3.15 acres is a small gated enclave in Calabasas, Calif., she bought in 2014 for $3.69 million and, after first listing it in late 2015 with a pie-in-the-sky price tag of $4.495 million sold in mid-2016 for $3.3 million. She also owns 10,000-square-foot stone-faced manor on more than 1.5 landscaped acres in the prestigious, guard gated Montserrat development in the affluent western suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas, she bought in 2015 for an unrecorded amount and, after failing to sell it when listed in both 2016 and 2017 at $3.499 million, now has available at $2.999 million.

Listing photos: Compass