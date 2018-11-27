×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sean Murray Snags Atwater Village Micro-Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sean Murray Atwater Village Home
SeanMurray_AV2
SeanMurray_AV3
SeanMurray_AV4
SeanMurray_AV5
View Gallery 16 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.345 million
Size:
Two cottages with total of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms

A cute as a button, two-residence micro-compound in the largely unsung but rapidly gentrifying Atwater Village neighborhood between L.A.’s Silver Lake and Glendale communities was sold for just under $1.35 million — a small bit above the just shy of $1.3 million asking price — and a deep dive into property records reveals the new owner to be “NCIS” star Sean Murray.

All but hidden behind a tall hedge and bespoke security gates, the property comprises two separate and self contained 1920s bungalows comprehensively refurbished with new plumbing and electrical systems and stylishly appointed with designer fittings and finishes. At around 1,000-square-feet with two bedrooms and two deluxe bathrooms — the master bath includes an over-sized shower lined in imported black marble, the front cottage has a charming Dutch door that opens to a long and slim combination living and dining room with white oak floorboards and built-in banquette seating. Open to the dining area over a snack bar peninsula, the small but smartly arranged kitchen sports walnut-stained butcher block countertops and on-decorative-trend navy blue custom cabinets.

More Dirt

An open, grassy yard separates the back of the front house and the front of the pint-sized back house that measures in at about 500-square-feet. An inviting porch entry leads to an open-plan living and dining space with an efficiently compact kitchen along with a good-sized bedroom and an itty-bitty bathroom that includes an open shower lined in white subways tiles applied in a snazzy geometric pattern.

Though the real estate ways of Hollywood’s rich and famous can be vexing, it seems unlikely Murray will relocate his family to the Atwater Village compound as he already owns a substantially larger, family-sized residence with six bedrooms and five bathrooms in the leafy and affluent Royal Oaks area of Encino that property records suggest he scooped up in 2009 for almost $1.9 million.

The seller was represented in the transaction by Rob Kallick at Sotheby’s International Realty along with Travis Bayles at Douglas Elliman.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Dirt

  • Lana Del Rey Picks Up Historic

    Lana Del Rey Picks Up Echo Park Cabin (EXCLUSIVE)

    A cute as a button, two-residence micro-compound in the largely unsung but rapidly gentrifying Atwater Village neighborhood between L.A.’s Silver Lake and Glendale communities was sold for just under $1.35 million — a small bit above the just shy of $1.3 million asking price — and a deep dive into property records reveals the new […]

  • 'NCIS' Star Sean Murray Buys Atwater

    Sean Murray Snags Atwater Village Micro-Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

    A cute as a button, two-residence micro-compound in the largely unsung but rapidly gentrifying Atwater Village neighborhood between L.A.’s Silver Lake and Glendale communities was sold for just under $1.35 million — a small bit above the just shy of $1.3 million asking price — and a deep dive into property records reveals the new […]

  • Jonathan Littman Buys Sherman Oaks Home

    TV Producer Jonathan Littman Picks Up Sherman Oaks Mini-Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    A cute as a button, two-residence micro-compound in the largely unsung but rapidly gentrifying Atwater Village neighborhood between L.A.’s Silver Lake and Glendale communities was sold for just under $1.35 million — a small bit above the just shy of $1.3 million asking price — and a deep dive into property records reveals the new […]

  • Lena Dunham Condo

    Lena Dunham Bails on Brooklyn, Lists Williamsburg Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    A cute as a button, two-residence micro-compound in the largely unsung but rapidly gentrifying Atwater Village neighborhood between L.A.’s Silver Lake and Glendale communities was sold for just under $1.35 million — a small bit above the just shy of $1.3 million asking price — and a deep dive into property records reveals the new […]

  • Tracey Emin Condo

    Provocative English Artist Tracey Emin Lists Art-Free Miami Beach Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    A cute as a button, two-residence micro-compound in the largely unsung but rapidly gentrifying Atwater Village neighborhood between L.A.’s Silver Lake and Glendale communities was sold for just under $1.35 million — a small bit above the just shy of $1.3 million asking price — and a deep dive into property records reveals the new […]

  • Hill Harper House

    Hill Harper Seeks Deep-Pocketed Renter Above Malibu’s Broad Beach (EXCLUSIVE)

    A cute as a button, two-residence micro-compound in the largely unsung but rapidly gentrifying Atwater Village neighborhood between L.A.’s Silver Lake and Glendale communities was sold for just under $1.35 million — a small bit above the just shy of $1.3 million asking price — and a deep dive into property records reveals the new […]

  • Ziggy Marley Rents Beverly Hills Home

    Ziggy Marley Leases Out Beverly Hills Home 

    A cute as a button, two-residence micro-compound in the largely unsung but rapidly gentrifying Atwater Village neighborhood between L.A.’s Silver Lake and Glendale communities was sold for just under $1.35 million — a small bit above the just shy of $1.3 million asking price — and a deep dive into property records reveals the new […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad