Sean Murray Snags Atwater Village Micro-Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

A cute as a button, two-residence micro-compound in the largely unsung but rapidly gentrifying Atwater Village neighborhood between L.A.’s Silver Lake and Glendale communities was sold for just under $1.35 million — a small bit above the just shy of $1.3 million asking price — and a deep dive into property records reveals the new owner to be “NCIS” star Sean Murray.

All but hidden behind a tall hedge and bespoke security gates, the property comprises two separate and self contained 1920s bungalows comprehensively refurbished with new plumbing and electrical systems and stylishly appointed with designer fittings and finishes. At around 1,000-square-feet with two bedrooms and two deluxe bathrooms — the master bath includes an over-sized shower lined in imported black marble, the front cottage has a charming Dutch door that opens to a long and slim combination living and dining room with white oak floorboards and built-in banquette seating. Open to the dining area over a snack bar peninsula, the small but smartly arranged kitchen sports walnut-stained butcher block countertops and on-decorative-trend navy blue custom cabinets.

An open, grassy yard separates the back of the front house and the front of the pint-sized back house that measures in at about 500-square-feet. An inviting porch entry leads to an open-plan living and dining space with an efficiently compact kitchen along with a good-sized bedroom and an itty-bitty bathroom that includes an open shower lined in white subways tiles applied in a snazzy geometric pattern.

Though the real estate ways of Hollywood’s rich and famous can be vexing, it seems unlikely Murray will relocate his family to the Atwater Village compound as he already owns a substantially larger, family-sized residence with six bedrooms and five bathrooms in the leafy and affluent Royal Oaks area of Encino that property records suggest he scooped up in 2009 for almost $1.9 million.

The seller was represented in the transaction by Rob Kallick at Sotheby’s International Realty along with Travis Bayles at Douglas Elliman.