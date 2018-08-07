‘Hangover’ Producer Scott Budnick Lists 1920s Hollywood Villa for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Producer Scott Budnick Lists Hollywood Villa
ScottBudnick_HH2
ScottBudnick_HH3
ScottBudnick_HH4
ScottBudnick_HH5
View Gallery 24 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.695 million
Size:
2,872 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

“Hangover” film franchise producer Scott Budnick, also a producer of hard-hitting documentaries about juvenile incarceration and the founder of the film and TV production enterprise Good Films, has his 1920s Spanish home in Los Angeles up for grabs at a sliver under $2.7 million.

Purchased by Budnick in 2012 for $1.66 million and tucked privately into a steep hillside at the tail end of a sleepy cul-de-sac in the foothills above Hollywood, the three bedroom and 2.5 bathroom residence measures in at almost 2,900 square feet of interior space that marketing materials describe as “character filled” with “incredible original details and preserved integrity.” A detached guesthouse includes a rustically wood-paneled living area, a tiny kitchenette, a closet-sized bathroom and a tightly spiraled, cherry-red staircase to a lower-level bedroom.

A sinuous stairway links the driveway to a courtyard entry with koi pond. The step-down living room, with coved ceilings and reclaimed-wood floors, is anchored at one end by an imposing, antique carved-stone fireplace and looks out into the surrounding treetops through a massive arched window at it’s opposite end. A separate dining room features polished terra cotta floor tiles; the galley kitchen is wide enough to float a work island in the middle, under a row of rugged, rough-hewn ceiling beams; and a separate family room, also with rustic-wood ceiling beams, opens through an arched French door to the swimming pool. Two guest bedrooms, both lined with floor-to-ceiling windows and one with a charming private terrace, share a Jack ’n’ Jill-style bathroom; the master bedroom is en suite with built-in wardrobes and a private, bamboo-shaded terrace.

The brick terracing that surrounds the swimming pool gives way to a steep, lushly planted hillside laced with stairways and walking paths that lead to a picturesque, waterfall-fed pond and variety of peaceful patios that, as they climb higher, provide an over-the-rooftop city-lights view.

listing photos: Pacific Union

Popular on Variety

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

More Dirt

  • Producer Scott Budnick Lists Hollywood Villa

    'Hangover' Producer Scott Budnick Lists 1920s Hollywood Villa for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Hangover” film franchise producer Scott Budnick, also a producer of hard-hitting documentaries about juvenile incarceration and the founder of the film and TV production enterprise Good Films, has his 1920s Spanish home in Los Angeles up for grabs at a sliver under $2.7 million. Purchased by Budnick in 2012 for $1.66 million and tucked privately […]

  • Diane Kruger House

    Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Pick Up Downtown Manhattan Townhouse

    “Hangover” film franchise producer Scott Budnick, also a producer of hard-hitting documentaries about juvenile incarceration and the founder of the film and TV production enterprise Good Films, has his 1920s Spanish home in Los Angeles up for grabs at a sliver under $2.7 million. Purchased by Budnick in 2012 for $1.66 million and tucked privately […]

  • Lance Bass Says He 'Was Used'

    Lance Bass Says He 'Was Used' to Drive Up Price of 'Brady Bunch' House

    “Hangover” film franchise producer Scott Budnick, also a producer of hard-hitting documentaries about juvenile incarceration and the founder of the film and TV production enterprise Good Films, has his 1920s Spanish home in Los Angeles up for grabs at a sliver under $2.7 million. Purchased by Budnick in 2012 for $1.66 million and tucked privately […]

  • Usher House

    Usher Drops Georgia Mansion at Deep Discount

    “Hangover” film franchise producer Scott Budnick, also a producer of hard-hitting documentaries about juvenile incarceration and the founder of the film and TV production enterprise Good Films, has his 1920s Spanish home in Los Angeles up for grabs at a sliver under $2.7 million. Purchased by Budnick in 2012 for $1.66 million and tucked privately […]

  • Aaron Lustig House

    Soap Star Aaron Lustig Slips Out of Sherman Oaks Ranch House (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Hangover” film franchise producer Scott Budnick, also a producer of hard-hitting documentaries about juvenile incarceration and the founder of the film and TV production enterprise Good Films, has his 1920s Spanish home in Los Angeles up for grabs at a sliver under $2.7 million. Purchased by Budnick in 2012 for $1.66 million and tucked privately […]

  • Kim Raver House

    Kim Raver and Manu Boyer Re-List Modern Bungalow in Venice (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Hangover” film franchise producer Scott Budnick, also a producer of hard-hitting documentaries about juvenile incarceration and the founder of the film and TV production enterprise Good Films, has his 1920s Spanish home in Los Angeles up for grabs at a sliver under $2.7 million. Purchased by Budnick in 2012 for $1.66 million and tucked privately […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad