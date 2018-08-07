‘Hangover’ Producer Scott Budnick Lists 1920s Hollywood Villa for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hangover” film franchise producer Scott Budnick, also a producer of hard-hitting documentaries about juvenile incarceration and the founder of the film and TV production enterprise Good Films, has his 1920s Spanish home in Los Angeles up for grabs at a sliver under $2.7 million.

Purchased by Budnick in 2012 for $1.66 million and tucked privately into a steep hillside at the tail end of a sleepy cul-de-sac in the foothills above Hollywood, the three bedroom and 2.5 bathroom residence measures in at almost 2,900 square feet of interior space that marketing materials describe as “character filled” with “incredible original details and preserved integrity.” A detached guesthouse includes a rustically wood-paneled living area, a tiny kitchenette, a closet-sized bathroom and a tightly spiraled, cherry-red staircase to a lower-level bedroom.

A sinuous stairway links the driveway to a courtyard entry with koi pond. The step-down living room, with coved ceilings and reclaimed-wood floors, is anchored at one end by an imposing, antique carved-stone fireplace and looks out into the surrounding treetops through a massive arched window at it’s opposite end. A separate dining room features polished terra cotta floor tiles; the galley kitchen is wide enough to float a work island in the middle, under a row of rugged, rough-hewn ceiling beams; and a separate family room, also with rustic-wood ceiling beams, opens through an arched French door to the swimming pool. Two guest bedrooms, both lined with floor-to-ceiling windows and one with a charming private terrace, share a Jack ’n’ Jill-style bathroom; the master bedroom is en suite with built-in wardrobes and a private, bamboo-shaded terrace.

The brick terracing that surrounds the swimming pool gives way to a steep, lushly planted hillside laced with stairways and walking paths that lead to a picturesque, waterfall-fed pond and variety of peaceful patios that, as they climb higher, provide an over-the-rooftop city-lights view.

listing photos: Pacific Union