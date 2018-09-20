You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sara Gilbert Seeks Tenant for Sunset Strip Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$19,500 per month
Size:
3,319 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

A sleek, bordering on minimalist contemporary conveniently perched just above a particularly rocking section of L.A.’s Sunset Strip and owned by Sara Gilbert has popped up for rent at $19,500 per month. Gilbert, creator and one of the handful of co-anchors on the mid-morning chat fest “The Talk” and co-star of the original and the short-lived revival of “Roseanne” and, now, it’s Roseanne-less spin-offThe Conners,” purchased the property in 2012 for $3.5 million. Secured behind gates and all but invisible on an elevated lot behind a dense and towering row of foliage, the single-story ranch-style residence dates to the 1950s and measures in at 3,319-square-feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

A solid wood door set into a shallow porch just off the two-car carport unceremoniously opens directly into an open-plan living and entertaining space with pale blonde hardwoods, great expanses of white, molding-free walls, 11-foot ceilings and full-height glass panels that slip into the walls for what listing details describe as “perfect indoor-outdoor flow.” There’s a dining alcove as well as a library nook with walnut wood bookshelves and, in the main lounge area, a massive, white brick volume is asymmetrically balanced by a linear, double-sided firebox and cantilevered bench. With smooth, poured concrete countertops atop navy-blue cabinets, the designer applianced kitchen opens over a double wide island with snack bar to a cozily proportioned den/dining space with floor-to-ceiling telescopic glass sliders to the yard. Each of the three guest bedrooms has a private bathroom and the master suite, with an over-the-hedgerow city view through a huge picture window plus another bank of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders to the yard, includes a large closet lined with bespoke walnut wood built-ins and a spa-inspired bathroom with soaking tub and steam shower.

The yard isn’t particularly big but much of it is flat and, due to savvy space planning, manages to accommodate a small covered porch outside the main living area, a slightly larger dining deck off the kitchen, a petite patch of thick lawn, and a tile-accented spa that spills into a plunge-sized swimming pool. Set high on the steep hillside behind the pool, and planted with bamboo, succulents and spikey cacti, is a freestanding, cedar-lined sauna.

Gilbert and wife Linda Perry, former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman and 2015 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee who wrote and produced Christina Aguilera’s 2002 chart-topping power ballad “Beautiful,” some time ago decamped the Sunset Strip for a six-bedroom and 6.5-bathroom, triple-story farmhouse-inspired contemporary in historic and considerably more staid Hancock Park that they scooped up in early 2016 for $6.85 million.

Listing photos: Hilton & Hyland

