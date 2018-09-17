Sandra Bullock Sells California Ranch House Above L.A.’s Sunset Strip

“Ocean’s Eight” star Sandra Bullock has ever so slightly lessened her famously heavy-duty real estate load with the $2.925 million sale of a Zen-ed-out California ranch house just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip. Bullock, who took home an Oscar in 2009 for “The Blind Side” and will next appear in the upcoming apocalyptic thriller “Bird Box,” purchased the property in the early days of 2001 for $1.485 million and over the last several years has made it available as a high-end rental at rates between $15,000 and $18,500 per month. Conveniently just a short, winding walk from the fabled and ever-fashionable Chateau Marmont Hotel where it’s mostly obscured from the street behind the shady canopy of mature trees, the single-story home contains three bedrooms plus an office and three bathrooms in 3,153-square-feet.

A greenhouse-style entrance gallery topped by several large skylights leads to a comfortably proportioned living room with vaulted ceiling, angled fireplace and a built-in media wall hidden behind sliding panels. Arranged around a chunky center island with glossy black granite countertops on unadorned white cabinetry, the eat-in kitchen also has a vaulted and skylight topped ceiling as well as glass sliders to the yard. There are two dedicated guest bedrooms, one with a spiral staircase to a sleeping loft, plus a large office with built-in desks and storage cabinets, and a master bedroom that opens to through glass doors to the gardens and has a spa-style bathroom with soaking tub and separate steam-equipped shower. Romantic stone pathways sprinkled with serene patios tucked into tropical gardens and towering stands of bamboo surround the house while a tented loggia overlooks a guitar pick shaped swimming pool surrounded by flag stone terracing.

Even with this sale, the veteran actress’s property portfolio still bulges with multi-million dollar residences all across the country. In Los Angeles she owns two condos at the legendarily celeb-stacked Sierra Towers building on the border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills along with a more than 8,000-square-foot Tudor mansion high in the ritzy foothills above Beverly Hills that she acquired in 2011 for $16.19 million. She additionally maintains a handful of homes in and around Austin, Texas, where she also owns the artisanal deli, knickknack mercantile and flower shop Walton’s Fancy and Staple; a ski house on more than 5.5 acres in Jackson Hole, Wyo.; a Victorian residence of more than 6,600-square-feet in the Garden District of New Orleans, La., acquired in June 2009 for $2.25 million; a waterfront spread on Georgia’s Tybee Island purchased up over the summer of 2001 for $1.495 million and available as a luxury vacation rental; and a small townhouse in downtown New York City’s Soho ‘hood purchased in early 2000 for $3.35 million.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty