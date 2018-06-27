With Relativity in Bankruptcy, Ryan Kavanaugh Lists Malibu Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
RyanKavanaugh_MALPD2
RyanKavanaugh_MALPD3
RyanKavanaugh_MALPD4
RyanKavanaugh_MALPD5
View Gallery 24 Images
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$10.68 million
Size:
5,336 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms plus 2-bed/2-bath guesthouse

Not quite two months after Relativity Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years, reportedly with more than half a billion dollars in debt, the company’s once high-flying co-founder and CEO Ryan Kavanaugh has listed his Malibu, Calif., estate at $10.68 million. The audaciously tenacious film producer and financier, now married to his third wife, former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Jessica Roffey, acquired the Point Dume property in the fall of 2013 for $7 million, while married to his second wife, ballet dancer Britta Lazenga, from famously germophobic game show host Howie Mandel. Avid Tinseltown real estate watchers will recall this is not Kavanaugh’s first time on the bull at the real estate rodeo with his comfortably luxurious Malibu spread having had it for sale in 2016 at prices that started at $9.975 million and dipped to $8.925 million before it was taken off the market. Described as “newly renovated” and “meticulously detailed,” the stone-accented and shingle-clad, gambrel-roofed Nantucket style residence sits behind gates on just over an acre of landscaped grounds with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,336 square feet. A detached two-story poolside guesthouse with attached single-car garage provides two self-contained apartments, each with bathroom and kitchenette.

More Dirt

Relaxed living spaces include a double-height combination living and dining room with fireplace and French doors to the swimming pool terrace and a roomy cook’s kitchen replete with butler’s pantry, marble counter tops and every culinary bell and whistle money can buy. The kitchen flows into a family room with a fireplace flanked by built-ins and a sunny dining nook next to a huge picture window with a long view towards the ocean over the backyard. Additional amenities include a cozily compact home theater that seats ten, a fitness room and an office/den with soaring, wood-beamed ceiling. Guest bedrooms are ample and en suite while the master bedroom, with fitted walk-in closet and marble bathroom, has French doors to a private terrace with TV-surmounted stone fireplace. The elevated perch, where a wacky, nest-like swinging lounger hangs from a muscular trellis, allows for a panoramic view that, on a clear day, extends clear over the Pacific Ocean to Catalina Island. A spacious, stone-paved terrace that connects the main house to the guesthouse includes a lounge area with stacked stone outdoor fireplace, an extensive grilling area and al fresco dining space and a saltwater swimming pool and spa that gives way to a great sweep of lawn bordered by neatly trimmed white roses.

Kavanaugh, who continues to own three luxury condos in the same five-unit complex in downtown Santa Monica he purchased in three separate transactions between mid 2015 and early 2016 for a total of $9.3 million, previously, briefly and to his financial detriment owned a 9,094-square-foot mansion in a genteel gated enclave in L.A.’s Brentwood area that he set out for sale at $10.5 million in April 2017 and sold about four months later for $9.3 million, a wee bit above the final list price of $9.25 million but, unfortunately for Kavanaugh, a bank account brutalizing $450,000 below the $9.75 million he’d in-hindsight rather unwisely shelled out for the six bedroom and six full and four half bathroom mansion just over a year earlier.

Listing photos: Rodeo Realty

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Dirt

  • Ryan Kavanaugh House

    With Relativity in Bankruptcy, Ryan Kavanaugh Lists Malibu Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Not quite two months after Relativity Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years, reportedly with more than half a billion dollars in debt, the company’s once high-flying co-founder and CEO Ryan Kavanaugh has listed his Malibu, Calif., estate at $10.68 million. The audaciously tenacious film producer and financier, now […]

  • Kelly Clarkson House

    Kelly Clarkson Buys in Los Angeles, Still Seeks Buyer in Tennessee

    Not quite two months after Relativity Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years, reportedly with more than half a billion dollars in debt, the company’s once high-flying co-founder and CEO Ryan Kavanaugh has listed his Malibu, Calif., estate at $10.68 million. The audaciously tenacious film producer and financier, now […]

  • Illeana Douglas House

    Illeana Douglas Lists Greek Revival Bungalow in Historic Hollywood Neighborhood (EXCLUSIVE)

    Not quite two months after Relativity Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years, reportedly with more than half a billion dollars in debt, the company’s once high-flying co-founder and CEO Ryan Kavanaugh has listed his Malibu, Calif., estate at $10.68 million. The audaciously tenacious film producer and financier, now […]

  • Mitch Pileggi House

    'X-Files' Star Mitch Pileggi Lists Hollywood Hills Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Not quite two months after Relativity Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years, reportedly with more than half a billion dollars in debt, the company’s once high-flying co-founder and CEO Ryan Kavanaugh has listed his Malibu, Calif., estate at $10.68 million. The audaciously tenacious film producer and financier, now […]

  • Megan Ellison House

    Megan Ellison Lists Mid-Century Modern Fixer-Upper in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    Not quite two months after Relativity Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years, reportedly with more than half a billion dollars in debt, the company’s once high-flying co-founder and CEO Ryan Kavanaugh has listed his Malibu, Calif., estate at $10.68 million. The audaciously tenacious film producer and financier, now […]

  • Alex Garcia House

    ‘Godzilla’ Producer Alex Garcia Lists Laurel Canyon Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

    Not quite two months after Relativity Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years, reportedly with more than half a billion dollars in debt, the company’s once high-flying co-founder and CEO Ryan Kavanaugh has listed his Malibu, Calif., estate at $10.68 million. The audaciously tenacious film producer and financier, now […]

  • Tracy Morgan House

    Tracy Morgan Drops Price Tag on Former New Jersey Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Not quite two months after Relativity Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years, reportedly with more than half a billion dollars in debt, the company’s once high-flying co-founder and CEO Ryan Kavanaugh has listed his Malibu, Calif., estate at $10.68 million. The audaciously tenacious film producer and financier, now […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad