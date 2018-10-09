‘Blacklist’ Actor Ryan Eggold’s Hollywood Hills Pad Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

A fixer-upper bungalow owned by actor Ryan Eggold and cleaved to a steep hillside in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills has come for sale at a sliver less than $800,000. The former “Dirt” actor, whose character was killed off last year at the end of his fifth season on the primetime crime drama “The Blacklist,” purchased the unassuming residence in late 2008 for $525,000. Online resources indicate he made brief attempt to sell the apartment-sized house a couple of years ago for almost $700,000.

Built in the 1920s in a vaguely Mediterranean style and largely obscured behind an untamed hedge and vine-laced lattice fencing, the two-story residence sits atop a street-level single-car garage with two bedrooms and three bathrooms in less than 1,000 square feet. The living room features slim wood beams across the ceiling, a chunky stone fireplace, a gigantic picture window and terra cotta floor tiles that run into the adjoining dining nook. The kitchen is fitted with outdated wood cabinetry and up-to-date stainless steel appliances. One of the bedrooms is on the main floor; a two-room suite tucked away on the lower floor is accessed by a corkscrew staircase and has French doors to a private deck.

The steeply sloped backyard includes a slim deck with built-in fire pit and, at the top of the property, a large deck that provides an over-the-rooftop mountain view across the San Fernando Valley.

The typically scruffy-faced L.A. native additionally owns a duplex loft with exposed brick walls and a double-height living room on the top floors of a classic brownstone building on a tree-lined street in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., which he bought in early 2015 for nearly $800,000.

listing photos: Keller Williams