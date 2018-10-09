You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Blacklist’ Actor Ryan Eggold’s Hollywood Hills Pad Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ryan Eggold Los Angeles Home
RyanEggold_HH2
RyanEggold_HH3
RyanEggold_HH4
RyanEggold_HH5
View Gallery 8 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$799,000
Size:
994 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

A fixer-upper bungalow owned by actor Ryan Eggold and cleaved to a steep hillside in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills has come for sale at a sliver less than $800,000. The former “Dirt” actor, whose character was killed off last year at the end of his fifth season on the primetime crime drama “The Blacklist,” purchased the unassuming residence in late 2008 for $525,000. Online resources indicate he made brief attempt to sell the apartment-sized house a couple of years ago for almost $700,000.

Built in the 1920s in a vaguely Mediterranean style and largely obscured behind an untamed hedge and vine-laced lattice fencing, the two-story residence sits atop a street-level single-car garage with two bedrooms and three bathrooms in less than 1,000 square feet. The living room features slim wood beams across the ceiling, a chunky stone fireplace, a gigantic picture window and terra cotta floor tiles that run into the adjoining dining nook. The kitchen is fitted with outdated wood cabinetry and up-to-date stainless steel appliances. One of the bedrooms is on the main floor; a two-room suite tucked away on the lower floor is accessed by a corkscrew staircase and has French doors to a private deck.

The steeply sloped backyard includes a slim deck with built-in fire pit and, at the top of the property, a large deck that provides an over-the-rooftop mountain view across the San Fernando Valley.

The typically scruffy-faced L.A. native additionally owns a duplex loft with exposed brick walls and a double-height living room on the top floors of a classic brownstone building on a tree-lined street in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., which he bought in early 2015 for nearly $800,000.

listing photos: Keller Williams

 

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Dirt

  • Ryan Eggold Los Angeles Home

    'Blacklist' Actor Ryan Eggold’s Hollywood Hills Pad Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    A fixer-upper bungalow owned by actor Ryan Eggold and cleaved to a steep hillside in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills has come for sale at a sliver less than $800,000. The former “Dirt” actor, whose character was killed off last year at the end of his fifth season on the primetime crime […]

  • Riot Games Co-Founder Marc Merrill Lists

    Marc Merrill Game to Sell Santa Monica Property (EXCLUSIVE)

    A fixer-upper bungalow owned by actor Ryan Eggold and cleaved to a steep hillside in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills has come for sale at a sliver less than $800,000. The former “Dirt” actor, whose character was killed off last year at the end of his fifth season on the primetime crime […]

  • Adam Carolla Lists Home in La

    Adam Carolla Lists Home in La Cañada Flintridge (EXCLUSIVE)

    A fixer-upper bungalow owned by actor Ryan Eggold and cleaved to a steep hillside in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills has come for sale at a sliver less than $800,000. The former “Dirt” actor, whose character was killed off last year at the end of his fifth season on the primetime crime […]

  • David Beckham House

    David and Victoria Beckham Make Bank on Secret Sale in Beverly Hills

    A fixer-upper bungalow owned by actor Ryan Eggold and cleaved to a steep hillside in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills has come for sale at a sliver less than $800,000. The former “Dirt” actor, whose character was killed off last year at the end of his fifth season on the primetime crime […]

  • Bradley Cooper House

    Bradley Cooper Picks Up $13.5 Million Manhattan Townhouse

    A fixer-upper bungalow owned by actor Ryan Eggold and cleaved to a steep hillside in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills has come for sale at a sliver less than $800,000. The former “Dirt” actor, whose character was killed off last year at the end of his fifth season on the primetime crime […]

  • Susie Essman House

    Susie Essman Lists Bucolic Spread in Upstate New York

    A fixer-upper bungalow owned by actor Ryan Eggold and cleaved to a steep hillside in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills has come for sale at a sliver less than $800,000. The former “Dirt” actor, whose character was killed off last year at the end of his fifth season on the primetime crime […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad