Rooney Mara’s Hollywood Home Sells -- to Kelly Osbourne? (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Oscar-nominated actress Rooney Mara has sold her celeb-pedigreed mid-century residence above L.A.’s Bronson Canyon for almost $3.6 million, a notable bit above its final asking price of $3.45 million. The buyer appears in tax records as a whimsically named trust linked to property previously owned by rock ’n’ roll scion and television personality Kelly Osbourne. Designed by architect Phil Brown and built in 1963 on a not quite one-quarter-acre promontory near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with panoramic city views through walls of glass, the just over 2,300-square-foot residence has two modest bedrooms plus a den and two bathrooms with scrupulously preserved vintage tile work.

Set to star in Annapurna Pictures’ upcoming abduction drama “A House in the Sky,” Mara purchased the discreetly low-slung architectural gem in early 2015 for $2.9 million from “Pretty Little Lies” star Alexander Skarsgård. She first floated the conscientiously restored and updated residence as an off-market whisper listing in early 2017 at close to $3.9 million before officially hoisting it on the open market just over a year ago at $3.8 million.

A walled and secured courtyard planted with foliage leads to the front door, which opens to a glass-walled foyer that spills into an airy, light-filled open-plan living/dining room that’s more than 30 feet long, with terrazzo flooring and a minimalist fireplace with cantilevered hearth. Two walls of glass sliders open the room to a slender wraparound deck nudged over the hillside below the house with sweeping city, mountain and ocean views. The kitchen is open to the living and dining area and features hygienic stainless steel countertops on pale, minty green cabinetry and an adjoining breakfast nook with cozily cushioned built-in banquette seating nestled into a windowed, city-view corner.

