Ron Weiner Lists Contemporary Bungalow in L.A.’s Atwater Village (EXCLUSIVE)

Television writer/producer Ron Weiner, best known for producing and penning scripts for a number of acclaimed sitcoms including “Arrested Development,” “30 Rock” and, most recently, “Silicon Valley,” has a not quite 2,000-square-foot contemporary bungalow in the bustling, up-and-coming and increasingly costly heart of the Atwater Village area in Los Angeles, Calif., up for sale at $1.199 million. Online listings indicate the turn-key property, conveniently located between the Silver Lake and Glendale communities, is already pending sale after just two weeks on the market. The 2009 Emmy winner, also nominated for seven other Emmys, purchased the then freshly and comprehensively renovated three-bedroom and two-bathroom house just about three years ago for $1 million.

A slightly elevated, stone-paved patio stretches across the entire front of the symmetrically boxy, taupe stucco residence that sports funky, eyebrow-like wood-paneled formations around the windows and porch. The glass and wood front door opens directly into a combination living and dining room that also and generously spans the full width of the house with barn-style wide plank hardwood floors, chalky white walls and, in the living room, a floor-to-ceiling bank of shelves for books, knickknacks and media equipment. A two-stool peninsula snack bar separates the dining area from the not especially spacious but bright and smartly arranged kitchen where there are snow-white counter tops on sleekly lustrous snow-white cabinets and up-to-date if only average quality stainless steel appliances. A side door provides access to the gated driveway that runs alongside the house. Two guest bedrooms, one with direct access to the backyard, share a hall bathroom while the master bedroom has a bathroom of its own and features one wall paneled in horizontally applied wood planks that appear to be remarkably similar and possibly exactly to those on the floor.

French doors open the master bedroom and one of the guest bedrooms to a partly awning-shaded dining and lounging deck that wraps around the back of the house before it steps down to a grassy yard surrounded by clipped hedges and mature trees. The detached two-car garage has been converted to additional, unspecified living space easily put to use as a home office, art studio or gym with a wall of sliding glass doors, hard-working hardwood-patterned tile floors and a ceiling painted Tiffany blue.

The property is represented by Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.