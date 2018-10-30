You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ron Rifkin and Jon Robin Baitz List Hamptons Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Ron Rifkin Jon Robin Baitz List Hamptions Compound
RonRifkin_HAMP2
RonRifkin_HAMP3
RonRifkin_HAMP4
RonRifkin_HAMP5
View Gallery 22 Images
Location:
Water Mill (Bridgehampton), N.Y.
Price:
$3.495 million
Size:
(approx.) 4,600 square feet, total of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms

A secluded, art- and book-filled ultra-modern barn-meets-urban loft-style compound in a bucolic pocket of the ritzy Water Mill area of the Hamptons, co-owned by Tony-winning stage and screen actor Ron Rifkin and playwright-TV screenwriter Jon Robin Baitz, is available at just under $3.5 million.

Custom-designed for Rifkin and Baitz, who star on “Brothers & Sisters,” by artist and designer Jack Ceglic, a co-founder of the international Dean & DeLuca gourmet grocery chain, the artfully minimalist compound is hidden down a semiprivate lane that’s shared with two other similarly striking homes, both designed by Ceglic. Spreading out past almost two acres of land, the property is dexterously landscaped for complete privacy and comprises three steel-constructed, shed-roofed structures sheathed in dark gray enamel. All together there are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 4,600 square feet.

Occupied by Rifkin and his wife, Iva, now living in a nursing facility in Manhattan, where they own an apartment in a distinguished prewar building near Lincoln Square, the 2,500-square-foot main residence comprises two parallel volumes separated by a mahogany-decked courtyard and joined by a slender gallery. The smallest structure houses a cavernous, 54-foot-long combination living/dining room and kitchen with a soaring 20-foot ceiling; another structure contains an intimately scaled den/library flanked by an en suite guest bedroom and roomy master suite.

More Dirt

The largest of the compound’s three structures contains two separate spaces on two levels inhabited by Baitz and his husband, LGBTQ activist and graphic novel publisher Leon Avelino. At about 1,000-square-feet, the larger of the remaining spaces contains a long, narrow and double-height living area and kitchen at one end and, at the other, a compartmentalized bathroom and bedroom that open to an enclosed deck. A separate duplexed space of about 550-square feet offers a double-height study on the ground floor and a bedroom and bathroom on the upper level.

Opposite the main house, across a graveled central motor court, a 70-foot-long lap-lane swimming pool surrounded by decking is bounded by a chest-high poured-concrete wall, above which sprouts a dreamy, cloud-like assemblage of rustling treetops.

listing photos: Saunders & Associates

 

 

 

