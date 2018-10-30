You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roman Coppola Aims to Rent Out Hollywood Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Coppola: Rex/Shutterstock
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$9,995 per month
Size:
2915 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Movie industry scion Roman Coppola, son of legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and himself an accomplished Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer, seeks a tenant for his idiosyncratically outfitted residence in the historic Whitley Heights neighborhood above Hollywood, now available at almost $10,000 per month.

Coppola, a 2016 Golden Globe winner for his comedy series “Mozart in the Jungle,” has owned the property since the early 1990s when he acquired it for what by today’s standards sounds like the bargain-basement price of $575,000. Secured behind decorative iron gates and all but entirely obscured by trees atop a street-level two-car garage, the 1920s Mediterranean offers three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 2,900 square feet of unconventionally furnished interior spaces.

Anchored by a massive fireplace with wood floors and an exposed-wood ceiling, the living room contains a vintage pool table; a cozily compact dining room has humble bead-board accents on the wall; and the laundry room is converted to a speakeasy with a vintage arcade table. Wrapped in rustic wood paneling, the den includes an upright piano and a pinball machine plus an antique carved-marble fireplace. A separate library is lined in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves; the fully up-to-date kitchen sports a 1940s, Streamline Moderne diner look with curvilinear, metal trimmed butter yellow cabinetry, glowing strips of neon along the ceiling and a built-in dinette under a massive skylight.

More Dirt

The master suite evokes the feeling of a 1930s luxury ocean liner with a fireplace set into a curved wall, a cedar lined walk-in closet, a vintage tiled bathroom and a small adjoining room suitable as a nursery or reading lounge. With vines creeping picturesquely across the ceiling, a shady loggia tucked up underneath the house opens out to a concrete terrace and tiled fountain surrounded by an unkempt riot of trees and shrubbery.

Coppola’s substantial portfolio of properties throughout California includes: a small house tucked down a slim alley in the Russian Hill area of San Francisco; an adobe-built Spanish hacienda in The Movie Colony neighborhood in Palm Springs; a modest cabin hidden in a thick wood above Lake Arrowhead; and a tiny, beachfront hideaway in Huntington Beach.

listing photos: Deasy Penner

