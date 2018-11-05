You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robinne Lee Sells Hollywood Hills ‘Canyon Cabana’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After more than 1.5 years on and off the market and several canceled escrows, Columbia Law School grad turned film and television actress and freshman author Robinne Lee and film producer Eric Hayes sold an unpretentious home in the rustic Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles for its full asking price of $1.25 million. Lee, who appeared in several of the “Fifty Shades” films, co-starred in the canceled supernatural series “Superstition” and earlier this year published her first novel, “The Idea of You,” and husband Eric Hayes, a producer for the 2014 Mamie Gummer starring indie “Echo Park,” almost doubled their money on the unassuming, circa 1965 residence that was purchased in 2002 for $635,000. Marketing materials indicate the couple used the house as an AirBnB rental.

Described in listing descriptions as a “canyon cabana” with two and potentially three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,455-square-feet, the modestly proportioned residence sits atop a street level two-car garage and is entered through a pint-sized secured courtyard. An exterior staircase climbs up to the front door that is emblazoned with a puzzle-like series of geometric shapes and opens directly into a not especially large living room with honey-blond hardwood floors, a stone tile faced corner fireplace and glass sliders to a slim terrace tucked into a shady canopy of trees. Fitted with banker’s green marble countertops on a mix of birch wood and white laminate cabinetry, the compact but smartly arranged and skylight topped kitchen is totally open to the living room over a raised, L-shaped snack counter and adjoins an itty-bitty separate dining space.

Both well-proportioned bedrooms are behind nubby, frosted glass doors with direct access to the backyard and the master bathroom is unexpectedly gussied up with downright elegant, black marble countertops on a double sink vanity. A tightly coiled and slightly treacherous looking staircase crafted entirely of wood winds down to a discreet lower level den or possible third bedroom that features a mix of hardwood and slate tile floors, convenient direct access to the garage and an office alcove next to a bank of built-in shelves.

Outside of the bedrooms, a wide dining and lounging terrace is carved out of a lushly planted hillside under a knot of mature trees that help to obscure a direct view of and from a contemporary residence that sits even higher on the notably precipitous hillside.

