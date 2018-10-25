Robert Redford Lists Secluded Napa Valley Estate

Hollywood icon Robert Redford, now in his 80s with a career that has spanned an astonishing six decades, has his secluded ten-plus-acre wine country spread on the scenic outskirts of Napa Valley’s St. Helena, Calif., community up for sale at $7.5 million. The Oscar and Golden Globe winner, also a two-time Emmy nominee, first in 1963 an again in 2013, acquired the estate in 2004 for an undisclosed amount.

The sun-kissed retreat, called Danza del Sol, is anchored by a European-style, white stucco manor house secreted down a long, winding driveway where it’s nestled amid majestic oaks and pleasantly unfussy gardens with postcard perfect valley and mountain views. The sophisticated and art-filled yet still casual and inviting, two-story main house has three bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms in 5,255-square-feet. A step down lounge just inside the front door has a corner fireplace; the spacious and well equipped if not especially high-end kitchen offers a large island a spectacular view over the sink; and an unconventionally shaped family room features an imposing, stone fireplace.

Two ample guest bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom on the upper floor while a separate wing on the main floor holds a roomy combination office/library and the master suite that comprises a sitting area with bow fronted corner fireplace, a walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with sauna. The family room opens out to dining terrace perched above a lower terrace with heated swimming pool and curtained cabana. The grounds also include a hot tub and raised bed vegetable gardens constructed of the same, rustic and humble field stone used to build retaining walls around the property.

The serene estate’s numerous outbuildings include a 907-square-foot art studio built for Redford’s wife, painter Sibylle Szaggars, that features side-by-side clear glass garage doors that roll up to a flag stone terrace plus a full bathroom and office nook. The property also includes a 450-square-foot workshop and a 900-square-foot detached garage and gym.

Redford, whose most recent film, the crime comedy “The Old Man & the Gun,” is currently in theaters, told the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal, who first reported the listing, “’We have enjoyed both the solitude the home provides along with the close proximity to the Napa Valla and all that it has to offer.’” The Redfords, who plan to move their California outpost to the Bay Area to be closer to family, have long maintained a luxury ranch outside of Provo, Utah at the Redford-owned Sundance Mountain Resort where the Redford-founded Sundance Film Festival takes place each year,

The property is represented by Steven Mavromihalis and Chuck Sawday, both of Pacific Union International.