Rihanna Seeks Buyer for Hollywood Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Rihanna_HHS2
Rihanna_HHS3
Rihanna_HHS4
Rihanna_HHS5
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$7.495 million
Size:
7,130 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 full and 2 half bathrooms

Just over six months after her Los Angeles residence was busted into by an intruder/stalker who hung around inside the lavish house for 12 hours, mononymic Barbadian pop phenom Rihanna has unsurprisingly hoisted the property near the base of Nichols Canyon up for sale at $7.495 million. The nine-time Grammy winning fashion icon purchased the property about 1.5 years ago for $6.8 million.

All but invisible behind a towering wall of foliage and camera-secured entry gates on close to half of an acre with an over-the-palm-trees city view, the property offers six bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms in a total of about 7,130-square-feet divided between the three-story main house and poolside guesthouse atop a detached two-car garage. The glamorously and expensively outfitted residence, an unusual mix-and-match Craftsman meets Mediterranean contemporary, has high ceilings, arched doorways, a slew of glitzy light fixtures and steel-framed windows and doors.

A pair of golden chandeliers lights the stone-tiled entrance gallery that leads to a living room large enough to accommodate a grand piano next to the rustically tiled fireplace while the separate formal dining room is lined with tall and slender arched windows. The kitchen features textured wood cabinetry and grey and white striated stone countertops that waterfall over the ends of a huge, T-shaped island with integrated dining table and a state-of-the-art home theater has eggplant-colored walls and a wide-screen projection system. There are four en suite guest bedrooms in the main house, one of the ground floor and three more on the upper floor plus a sprawling master suite that encompasses a separate, city-view sitting room, a fireplace and decadently appointed bathroom. A stone terrace and infinity edge swimming pool and spa are awkwardly positioned next to the parking area between the main house and the guesthouse that marketing materials indicate is “outfitted as a fabulous fitness center” with bathroom.

Rihanna, who retains a large home in her native Barbados, briefly owned a property in West Hollywood, Calif., that she bought in August 2017 for $2.75 million and sold in early 2018 for $2.85 million and she continues to maintain a not quite 3,500-square-foot three-bedroom condo on a high floor of an ultra-luxe tower in L.A.’s Century City she scooped up just over four years ago for $5.45 million.

    Just over six months after her Los Angeles residence was busted into by an intruder/stalker who hung around inside the lavish house for 12 hours, mononymic Barbadian pop phenom Rihanna has unsurprisingly hoisted the property near the base of Nichols Canyon up for sale at $7.495 million. The nine-time Grammy winning fashion icon purchased the […]

