Reese Witherspoon Puts One of Her Nashville Homes on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reese-Witherspoon-Selling-Nashville-Home
ReeseWitherspoon_NASH2
ReeseWitherspoon_NASH3
ReeseWitherspoon_NASH4
ReeseWitherspoon_NASH5
View Gallery 23 Images
Location:
Nashville, Tenn.
Price:
$4.4 million
Size:
10,895 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 2 half bathrooms plus 2-bed/3-bath guesthouse

Reese Witherspoon, one of the most powerful and bankable stars in Hollywood, owns no fewer than four properties in her hometown of Nashville but, aiming to lighten that real estate load, she’s listed the largest of the four with a $4.4 million price tag.

The 2006 Oscar winner, who took home an Emmy this year for the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” purchased the almost 1.75-acre estate in 2014 for $3.3 million. Fronted by a quintessentially Southern, column-supported porch, the brick-built main residence measures in at nearly 11,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms. A self-contained poolside guesthouse includes two more bedrooms and three bathrooms plus an open-plan living/dining room and high-end kitchen.

Grandly proportioned and comfortably appointed interiors include a double-height foyer with curved staircase, formal living and dining rooms and a cavernous combination eat-in kitchen and family room with a stacked-stone fireplace under a vaulted and beamed ceiling. There’s also a well-stocked gym and a sprawling master suite replete with fireplace, private terrace, lavish bathroom and fitted walk-in closet as well as a dressing room with lighted, full-length mirror. The back of the house opens to a dining and lounging veranda with an outdoor kitchen and a semicircular spa next to an outdoor fireplace. A swimming pool sits between the main and guest houses and, behind the guesthouse, there’s a grassy yard and kitchen garden with raised planting beds.

More Dirt

Witherspoon and her high-powered talent-agent husband Jim Toth have further Nashville holdings that include a stately 1930s white-brick residence on six-and-a-half pastoral acres about 10 miles south of downtown they scooped up in 2014 for almost $2 million. In in Los Angeles, they bunk down in a more than 10,000-square-foot mansion hidden behind a high wall and mature trees on a prestigious Pacific Palisades street; they picked up that property in an off-market 2014 deal for a smidgen more than $12.7 million.

listing photos: Keller Williams

 

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Dirt

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Buys

    'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Buys Sherman Oaks Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Reese Witherspoon, one of the most powerful and bankable stars in Hollywood, owns no fewer than four properties in her hometown of Nashville but, aiming to lighten that real estate load, she’s listed the largest of the four with a $4.4 million price tag. The 2006 Oscar winner, who took home an Emmy this year […]

  • Melissa McCarthy Leasing Toluca Lake Home

    Melissa McCarthy Leases Out Toluca Lake Home

    Reese Witherspoon, one of the most powerful and bankable stars in Hollywood, owns no fewer than four properties in her hometown of Nashville but, aiming to lighten that real estate load, she’s listed the largest of the four with a $4.4 million price tag. The 2006 Oscar winner, who took home an Emmy this year […]

  • Reese Witherspoon Lists Nashville Mansion for

    Reese Witherspoon Puts One of Her Nashville Homes on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Reese Witherspoon, one of the most powerful and bankable stars in Hollywood, owns no fewer than four properties in her hometown of Nashville but, aiming to lighten that real estate load, she’s listed the largest of the four with a $4.4 million price tag. The 2006 Oscar winner, who took home an Emmy this year […]

  • Mel Brooks Malibu House

    Mel Brooks Leases Out Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

    Reese Witherspoon, one of the most powerful and bankable stars in Hollywood, owns no fewer than four properties in her hometown of Nashville but, aiming to lighten that real estate load, she’s listed the largest of the four with a $4.4 million price tag. The 2006 Oscar winner, who took home an Emmy this year […]

  • Grant Scharbo House

    Producers Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews List Hollywood Hills Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

    Reese Witherspoon, one of the most powerful and bankable stars in Hollywood, owns no fewer than four properties in her hometown of Nashville but, aiming to lighten that real estate load, she’s listed the largest of the four with a $4.4 million price tag. The 2006 Oscar winner, who took home an Emmy this year […]

  • Ellen DeGeneres Montecito Estate

    Ellen DeGeneres Makes Off-Market Sale in Montecito (EXCLUSIVE)

    Reese Witherspoon, one of the most powerful and bankable stars in Hollywood, owns no fewer than four properties in her hometown of Nashville but, aiming to lighten that real estate load, she’s listed the largest of the four with a $4.4 million price tag. The 2006 Oscar winner, who took home an Emmy this year […]

  • Tyra Banks Pacific Palisades House

    Tyra Banks Lists Two Homes in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

    Reese Witherspoon, one of the most powerful and bankable stars in Hollywood, owns no fewer than four properties in her hometown of Nashville but, aiming to lighten that real estate load, she’s listed the largest of the four with a $4.4 million price tag. The 2006 Oscar winner, who took home an Emmy this year […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad