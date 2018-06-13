Musician PJ Harvey Seeks Lucrative Sale of West Hollywood Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

English singer-songwriter PJ Harvey stands to earn a small fortune on the sale of a sun-flooded, sunset-view condominium at the celebrity-stacked Sierra Towers building in West Hollywood California; The $2.975 million asking price is more than 4.5-times the $649,000 she paid for the high-floor aerie in early 2003.

The one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom unit, clean and well-maintained if in need of cosmetic update, measures in at 1,151-square-feet with polished, honey-toned hardwoods and a long wall of floor-to-ceiling windows in the L-shaped combination living and dining area that slide open to a slim terrace with panoramic, birds-eye views that sweep over the Pacific Design Center from the downtown skyline to, on a clear day, the Pacific Ocean. The compact, efficiently arranged kitchen has a definite 1990s vibe with bullnose-edged grey speckled granite countertops on unadorned, snow-white cabinetry set off against average quality black appliances. One entire wall in the bedroom is sheathed in massive mirrored panels, another is a solid bank of glass sliders to the terrace and the bathroom is garishly accented with glitzy brass fixtures.

Conveniently located on the border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, Sierra Towers has long been a high-rise haven for entertainment industry luminaries. David Geffen, Cher, Elton John and Joan Collins all previously owned apartments and current owners include Sandra Bullock, Courtney Cox, Adam Sandler and Kelly Osbourne who, as it turns out, recently shelled out almost $3.6 million for Rooney Mara’s mid-century stunner in the foothills above L.A.’s low-key Bronson Canyon.

The broadly creative and unapologetically idiosyncratic musician, also an accomplished sculptor and writer who published a collection of poetry in 2015 (“The Hollow of The Hand”), has been nominated for seven Grammys, first in 1996 and most recently in 2017 for her ninth studio album, “The Hope Six Demolition Project,” in the Best Alternative Music Album category.

