Peter Facinelli Lists Gated Cape Cod-ish House in Toluca Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Toluca Lake, Calif.
Price:
$2.695 million
Size:
3,854 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Known for his roles as vampiric doctor Carlisle Cullen in the “Twilight” film series and the audaciously vain yet endlessly insecure Dr. Fitch Cooper on the tightly wound mid-aughts HBO series “Nurse Jackie,” versatile actor Peter Facinelli set his home in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles, Calif., out for sale at $2.695 million. Facinelli, who’s recently done short stints on “Supergirl” and “S.W.A.T.” and will soon appear on the silver screen in the upcoming, Nicolas Cage-starring drug trade thriller “Running With the Devil,” purchased the then brand-new two-story house in August of 2013 — shortly after his divorce from “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Jennie Garth — for $2.015 million, a small but notable bit above it’s $1.995 million asking price. Privately positioned behind a thick hedge and an electronic driveway gate on an unassumingly upscale street, the vaguely Cape Cod-style residence has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,854-square-feet.

A petite sitting room just inside the front door benefits from a fireplace and huge picture window that looks out to the compact and grassy front yard and the adjoining dining room features a coffered ceiling and a butler’s pantry well stocked with a full-height wine fridge and an under-counter beverage cooler. Arranged around a generous, doublewide island with a four-stool snack bar, the chef-accommodating kitchen is fitted and kitted with slab marble countertops on crisp white Shaker style cabinetry and premium-grade stainless steel designer appliances. The kitchen flows easily into to an informal dining bay and family room with built-in media wall and French doors to the backyard. A downstairs bedroom works well as a home office, guest bedroom or staff quarters; At least two of the three bedrooms on the upper floor share a hall bathroom with a black marble double-sink vanity; And the master suite offers a sitting area with fireplace and a good-sized bathroom with white marble-lined shower.

A high hedge promotes visual privacy from the neighbors in the verdant if not especially large backyard that comfortably accommodates concrete terraces for dining, lounging and sunbathing along with a lush sweep of lawn and a dark bottom swimming pool with inset spa.

Prior to purchasing this house, Facinelli and Garth owned an 8,416-square-foot, Paul Williams-designed traditional that’s located literally just around the corner and was sold around the time of their 2013 divorce for $3.99 million to “Big Bang Theory” co-creator Bill Prady.

listing photos: Pacific Union

