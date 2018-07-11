Peter Facinelli Lists Gated Cape Cod-ish House in Toluca Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

Known for his roles as vampiric doctor Carlisle Cullen in the “Twilight” film series and the audaciously vain yet endlessly insecure Dr. Fitch Cooper on the tightly wound mid-aughts HBO series “Nurse Jackie,” versatile actor Peter Facinelli set his home in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles, Calif., out for sale at $2.695 million. Facinelli, who’s recently done short stints on “Supergirl” and “S.W.A.T.” and will soon appear on the silver screen in the upcoming, Nicolas Cage-starring drug trade thriller “Running With the Devil,” purchased the then brand-new two-story house in August of 2013 — shortly after his divorce from “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Jennie Garth — for $2.015 million, a small but notable bit above it’s $1.995 million asking price. Privately positioned behind a thick hedge and an electronic driveway gate on an unassumingly upscale street, the vaguely Cape Cod-style residence has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,854-square-feet.

A petite sitting room just inside the front door benefits from a fireplace and huge picture window that looks out to the compact and grassy front yard and the adjoining dining room features a coffered ceiling and a butler’s pantry well stocked with a full-height wine fridge and an under-counter beverage cooler. Arranged around a generous, doublewide island with a four-stool snack bar, the chef-accommodating kitchen is fitted and kitted with slab marble countertops on crisp white Shaker style cabinetry and premium-grade stainless steel designer appliances. The kitchen flows easily into to an informal dining bay and family room with built-in media wall and French doors to the backyard. A downstairs bedroom works well as a home office, guest bedroom or staff quarters; At least two of the three bedrooms on the upper floor share a hall bathroom with a black marble double-sink vanity; And the master suite offers a sitting area with fireplace and a good-sized bathroom with white marble-lined shower.

More Dirt Jason Bateman Picks Next Door Fixer-Upper (EXCLUSIVE)

A high hedge promotes visual privacy from the neighbors in the verdant if not especially large backyard that comfortably accommodates concrete terraces for dining, lounging and sunbathing along with a lush sweep of lawn and a dark bottom swimming pool with inset spa.

Prior to purchasing this house, Facinelli and Garth owned an 8,416-square-foot, Paul Williams-designed traditional that’s located literally just around the corner and was sold around the time of their 2013 divorce for $3.99 million to “Big Bang Theory” co-creator Bill Prady.

listing photos: Pacific Union