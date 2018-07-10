DJ Paul Oakenfold Lists House in Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

English record producer and pioneering trance DJ Paul Oakenfold, a three-time Grammy nominee who’s remixed songs for Madonna, Moby and Massive Attack, has listed one of his three houses in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills with an asking price of $3.5 million. (The asking price has since been drastically reduced to just under $3 million.) Currently skittering across Europe on a worldwide tour, Oakenfold snatched up the early-1950s post-and-beam-built residence just about three years ago for a snippet under $2.7 million.

Designed by Alfred Hitchcock’s Oscar-winning production designer Robert Boyle, and snugly sequestered behind a street-level two-car garage, the just over 2,800-square-foot residence nestles into a steep hillside almost directly above the Hollywood Bowl at the tail end of a cul-de-sac in the celeb-favored Outpost Estates neighborhood. The four-bedroom and four-bathroom abode is also available as a rental, with a rate pushing up on $10,000 per month.

Dark hardwood floors ground the glass-walled and light-filled aerie’s bilevel combination living and dining space, which features a vaulted ceiling and huge expanses of glass, framing a cinematic vista that sweeps over the city from downtown to the Pacific Ocean. The kitchen blends original cabinetry and burnt orange-colored tile countertops with up-to-date stainless steel appliances. All four bedrooms are amply proportioned, and a high-ceilinged lower-level family room spills out through a floor-to-ceiling glass slider to a series of terraces and patios that encircle the residence and provide a variety of jaw-dropping views.

Since 2003, Oakenfold has owned another, somewhat larger residence nearby, which he bought for $2.35 million from film producer Baker Bloodworth; it, too, hovers directly above the Hollywood Bowl. And earlier this year the DJ shelled out nearly $1.6 million for a down-on-its-heels three-bedroom and three-bathroom, vintage 1960s contemporary residence in a plum pocket of Los Feliz above Bronson Canyon.

listing photos: PLG Estates