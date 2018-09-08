Paul Feig Sells Small New York City Condo, Buys Another

Location:
New York, N.Y.
Price:
$1.07 million and $2.95 million
Size:
789 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms; 950 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

“Bridesmaids” and “Ghostbusters” director Paul Feig, whose much ballyhooed Hitchcockian murder mystery “A Simple Favor” will be released next week, has sold a pint-sized apartment on the 32nd floor of a full-service if otherwise nondescript 1980s high-rise in the heart of New York City’s frenetic Murray Hill ‘hood for $1.07 million. And, more than a year ago already, the “Freaks and Geeks” creator, also the writer, director, producer of the Melissa McCarthy starring “Spy” spoof and its upcoming sequel, traded up to an only slightly larger but significantly more expensive and far more outlandishly decorated condo in a pre-war apartment house just off Madison Avenue in the swank Lennox Hill neighborhood.

As noted by the eagle-eyed celebrity property gossip at the NY Post who first spotted the sale, property records indicate Feig and his wife Laurie acquired their pint-sized former pied-a-terre in 2010 for $812,000. According to a 2012 article in New York Magazine, the couple planned to use the condo as “crash pad” while in town to direct episodes of “Nurse Jackie” and “Bored to Death” and hired Adam Orzechowski of Orent Design to do up the 789-square-foot condo in a manner Feig described as “part British, part seventies bordello.” Marketing materials show the condo was decoratively pared back before it was put up for sale and contains just one bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms plus a puny, expensively outfitted galley kitchen open to a combination living and dining area with dark hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling corner windows that slide open to a narrow, wrap-around balcony that surely makes anyone with even the slightest fear of heights pee their pants a little.

More Dirt

The Feigs purchased their new, Lennox Hills digs in the spring of 2017 for $2.95 smillion and, as was revealed in a fawning feature in Architectural Digest, the 950-square-foot, buoyantly opulent and vividly colorful one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condo was, at Feig’s request, purchased turnkey, “from the furniture to the curtains to the books to the plates.” Essentially and eccentrically, the seller, married Too Faced make-up tycoons Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, moved out with just a couple of favorite knickknacks and the Feigs moved in bringing little more than their clothing and toothbrushes.

In the living room, a showy, floridly carved antique French settee upholstered in the hottest of hot pink fabric lords over a pair of tufted, teal velvet wing back-style armchairs while a glitzy crystal chandelier lights a mirrored dining alcove with an ivory-hued tufted banquette. There’s a small office alcove off the living room and the kitchen, with classic black and white marble checkerboard floor and fussy gold and pink chandelier, features shimmering, girlishly pink tile backsplashes and pale, dusty blue colored designer appliances. A short, closet-lined dressing hall connects the riotously patterned bedroom to a compact, marble-tiled vintage-style bathroom and French doors in the living room lead to a 45-foot wide, north-facing formally planted terrace from where there’s an oblique view of the leafy treetops at southeastern corner of Central Park.

Given Feig’s many professional successes, he can likely afford to acquire and properly maintain a grand estate in Bel Air or Holmby Hills. However, he appears to live relatively modestly in a not quite 2,700-square-foot, 1930s Tudor-style cottage on a discreet cul-de-sac in the leafy, quietly affluent Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles that he bought in 2000 for $895,000.

Listing photos (Murray Hill): Douglas Elliman; (Lennox Hill) Sotheby’s International Realty (via Street Easy)

  • Paul Feig House

    Paul Feig Sells Small New York City Condo, Buys Another

  • David O'Connor House

    Former Madison Square Garden CEO David O’Connor Lists L.A. Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Erin Murphy House

    ‘Bewitched’ Child Star Erin Murphy Buys Beachfront Malibu Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Irv Gotti House

    Murder Inc. Records Founder Irv Gotti Spins Into Encino

  • Vincent Gallo House

    Vincent Gallo Sells Three L.A. Lofts, Buys One Tucson Architectural (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato Selling Home Where She Overdosed

  • Juliie Yorn Sells Brentwood Home

    Julie Yorn Quickly Lands Buyer in Brentwood (EXCLUSIVE)

