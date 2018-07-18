Patrick Schwarzenegger Picks Up Santa Monica Teardown (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood scion, fashion model and budding young actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has splashed out $3.1 million for a teardown property in a prime Santa Monica, Calif., neighborhood, with what listing details call “ready-to-issue” plans to build an ultra-modern “masterpiece” of more than 6,700 square feet. If Schwarzenegger moves ahead with the ready-to-issue plans, the result will be a three-story villa — two aboveground plus a finished basement — with four or more bedrooms and five bathrooms plus an attached, two-story guest suite with one bedroom, one bath and kitchenette.

Computer-generated 3D renderings show the planned residence bisected along a lengthy central axis by a slender, stone-faced and arrestingly glass-roofed volume. Interconnected, open-plan living spaces effortlessly spill out through vast, floor-to-ceiling walls of accordion folding-glass panels to a wood-decked and tree-shaded courtyard with built-in barbecue station, a slightly elevated plunge pool and a trellised poolside cabana. All three bedrooms on the second floor have private bathrooms. Flexible living spaces in the finished basement include an exercise room and a bathroom with both dry sauna and steam room.

It’s unclear if the 24-year-old son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger plans to move into the Santa Monica contemporary once it’s built, since he already owns two recently purchased side-by-side homes across town in West Hollywood. He acquired the larger, almost 2,200-square foot home in late summer 2017 for $2.85 million and quietly snatched up the smaller, just over 1,600-square-foot cottage next door early in 2018 for a mite more than $1.9 million.

listing renderings: Sotheby’s International Realty