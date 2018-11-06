Patricia Clarkson Looks for Sharp Buyer in NYC (EXCLUSIVE)

Stage and screen veteran Patricia Clarkson has listed her loft-style apartment in the historic, tree-lined heart of New York City’s Greenwich Village for $2.5 million. The honey-voiced two-time Emmy winning Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony nominated actress, who starred in HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects,” purchased the apartment about 11 years ago for not quite $1.6 million. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 1,600 square feet.

Classic loft features include narrow-gauge hardwood floors stained a medium brown, ceilings that soar to 12 feet, white-painted brick walls and heavy-duty wooden ceiling beams atop attractively rusty iron columns. The main living and dining space stretches to almost 50 feet long with two adjoining but distinct sitting areas. A floor-to-ceiling bank of bookshelves anchors the center of the long and slender space, and a northeast-facing wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling windows are fitted with custom, plantation-style shutters. Not particularly large or especially high-end, the open, vermillion-walled kitchen gets added functionality with an island snack counter.

A wide corridor extends back from the kitchen and comfortably accommodates an office nook or reading alcove. A decent size but windowless interior bedroom contains a laundry closet; privately positioned at the rear of the loft where it benefits from filtered morning light through a pair of Parisian-style casement windows, the master bedroom offers three closets, one a walk-in with dressing area, and a compact and windowless bathroom.