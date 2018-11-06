You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Patricia Clarkson Looks for Sharp Buyer in NYC (EXCLUSIVE)

Patricia Clarkson Lists NYC Apartment
Stage and screen veteran Patricia Clarkson has listed her loft-style apartment in the historic, tree-lined heart of New York City’s Greenwich Village for $2.5 million. The honey-voiced two-time Emmy winning Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony nominated actress, who starred in HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects,” purchased the apartment about 11 years ago for not quite $1.6 million. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 1,600 square feet.

Classic loft features include narrow-gauge hardwood floors stained a medium brown, ceilings that soar to 12 feet, white-painted brick walls and heavy-duty wooden ceiling beams atop attractively rusty iron columns. The main living and dining space stretches to almost 50 feet long with two adjoining but distinct sitting areas. A floor-to-ceiling bank of bookshelves anchors the center of the long and slender space, and a northeast-facing wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling windows are fitted with custom, plantation-style shutters. Not particularly large or especially high-end, the open, vermillion-walled kitchen gets added functionality with an island snack counter.

A wide corridor extends back from the kitchen and comfortably accommodates an office nook or reading alcove. A decent size but windowless interior bedroom contains a laundry closet; privately positioned at the rear of the loft where it benefits from filtered morning light through a pair of Parisian-style casement windows, the master bedroom offers three closets, one a walk-in with dressing area, and a compact and windowless bathroom.

