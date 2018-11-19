Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Shed Country Spread Near Nashville (EXCLUSIVE)

As we approach the American Thanksgiving holiday, entertainment industry power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, she born in Hawaii and he in New Zealand but both reared in Australia, have at least one real estate related event for which they can give thanks this year. After more than two years on and off the market with declining asking prices that started at an in-hindsight preposterously optimistic $3.45 million, they have finally sold their rural retreat in Franklin, Tenn., for $2.7 million. The Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress and the Grammy winning crossover pop-country star can also be thankful they slipped by with a puny profit on the almost 36-acre country spread they raked up in two 2007 transactions that totaled $2.45 million. About 25 miles south of downtown Nashville and squirreled privately down a long drive that winds through dense woods and cuts across rolling pasturelands, the fairly traditional looking red-brick main house sports intricate, dentil-style exterior moldings with four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms in close to 5,100-square-feet.

More Dirt Brooke Shields Seeks Tenant in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

Decidedly contemporary, clean-lined interior spaces free of decorative moldings are grounded with dark-stained oak hardwoods and include an airy living room flooded with light through over-sized windows and skylights. A window-lined dining area is open over an angled peninsula countertop to a somewhat petite but expensively outfitted stainless steel accented galley-style kitchen and a spacious family room has a high-pitched vaulted ceiling with custom up-lighting and a TV-surmounted fireplace trimmed in stainless steel. A glassed breezeway links the public rooms to the main floor master bedroom that incorporates a private sitting room, a bedroom with balcony, a stone-tiled bathroom with a garden tub between twin vanities and a custom-fitted two-room walk-in closet. An extensive lower level includes a den, several guest and family bedrooms, a couple of them with built-in beds, a small office and a large fitness room while a separate cottage accommodates on-site caretaker, guests and/or domestic staff.

Unsurprisingly, the globe trotting couple maintain an international portfolio of residences that, in addition to a 12,000-square-foot mansion in one of Nashville’s most prestigious enclaves they bought in 2008 for not quite $3.5 million, includes: a penthouse in Sydney, Australia; a contemporary home in a quiet, celebrity-packed neighborhood of Beverly Hills they’ve owned since 2008 when they bought it for almost $4.8 million; and a duplex condo snatched up in 2010 for more than $9.6 million in a sleek building in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City where last year they were widely and erroneously rumored to have traded up to an elegant Upper East Side townhouse listed at $39 million.

Listing photos: French King Fine Properties