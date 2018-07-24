Actress Naya Rivera Sells to Artist Lari Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

In the aftermath of her short and stormy marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, “Glee” alum Naya Rivera has sold her 1930s clapboard-clad traditional residence in the affluent foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $3.55 million. The buyers were internationally acclaimed painter Lari Pittman and artist Roy Dowell. Rivera, who popped up as a recurring character on high-school musical-dramedy “Step-Up: High Water,” purchased the more than 4,300-square-foot, East Coast-style home a little more than five years ago for $2.6 million. There are five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms over three levels of renovated and updated interior spaces that mix vintage architectural detailing with modern flourishes and amenities.

A petite foyer features an elegant, tightly curved staircase; the step-down living room has a fireplace embellished with graphic black-and-white tile work; a library/den has a deep, cushioned, built-in sofa banquette set into a windowed bay; and the formal dining room opens to a renovated kitchen in black and white. Two guest bedrooms and a hall bathroom join the master suite on the upper level while the expansive lower level incorporates another bedroom with bathroom suitable for guests or staff. A media lounge, game room and family room with fireplace and French doors open to a wrap-around deck overlooking a private, hedge-encircled backyard, swimming pool and spa.

Word on the celebrity real estate street is that Rivera has been keenly interested in several multimillion-dollar homes tucked up into a quiet Beverly Hills canyon, and has initiated and canceled at least one escrow. Meanwhile, Pittman and Dowell sold their previous home, an architecturally significant, two-residence compound in the foothills on 5.7-acres above La Crescenta, about 20 miles north of downtown L.A., for $4.25 million to Red Hot Chili Pepper Michael “Flea” Balzary.

listing photos: Compass