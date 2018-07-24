Actress Naya Rivera Sells to Artist Lari Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Naya Rivera Sells Los Feliz Home
RiveraPittman_LF2
RiveraPittman_LF3
RiveraPittman_LF4
RiveraPittman_LF5
View Gallery 19 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.55 million
Size:
4,330 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

In the aftermath of her short and stormy marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, “Glee” alum Naya Rivera has sold her 1930s clapboard-clad traditional residence in the affluent foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $3.55 million. The buyers were internationally acclaimed painter Lari Pittman and artist Roy Dowell. Rivera, who popped up as a recurring character on high-school musical-dramedy “Step-Up: High Water,” purchased the more than 4,300-square-foot, East Coast-style home a little more than five years ago for $2.6 million. There are five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms over three levels of renovated and updated interior spaces that mix vintage architectural detailing with modern flourishes and amenities.

A petite foyer features an elegant, tightly curved staircase; the step-down living room has a fireplace embellished with graphic black-and-white tile work; a library/den has a deep, cushioned, built-in sofa banquette set into a windowed bay; and the formal dining room opens to a renovated kitchen in black and white. Two guest bedrooms and a hall bathroom join the master suite on the upper level while the expansive lower level incorporates another bedroom with bathroom suitable for guests or staff. A media lounge, game room and family room with fireplace and French doors open to a wrap-around deck overlooking a private, hedge-encircled backyard, swimming pool and spa.

Word on the celebrity real estate street is that Rivera has been keenly interested in several multimillion-dollar homes tucked up into a quiet Beverly Hills canyon, and has initiated and canceled at least one escrow. Meanwhile, Pittman and Dowell sold their previous home, an architecturally significant, two-residence compound in the foothills on 5.7-acres above La Crescenta, about 20 miles north of downtown L.A., for $4.25 million to Red Hot Chili Pepper Michael “Flea” Balzary.

listing photos: Compass

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Dirt

  • Shaun White Leases Out Malibu Home

    Shaun White Rents Out Bluff-Top Malibu Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the aftermath of her short and stormy marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, “Glee” alum Naya Rivera has sold her 1930s clapboard-clad traditional residence in the affluent foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $3.55 million. The buyers were internationally acclaimed painter Lari Pittman and artist Roy Dowell. Rivera, who popped up as a recurring […]

  • Naya Rivera Sells Los Feliz Home

    Actress Naya Rivera Sells to Artist Lari Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the aftermath of her short and stormy marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, “Glee” alum Naya Rivera has sold her 1930s clapboard-clad traditional residence in the affluent foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $3.55 million. The buyers were internationally acclaimed painter Lari Pittman and artist Roy Dowell. Rivera, who popped up as a recurring […]

  • Dolph Lundgren Sunset Strip Mansion

    Dolph Lundgren Lands Muscular Modern Above Sunset Strip (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the aftermath of her short and stormy marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, “Glee” alum Naya Rivera has sold her 1930s clapboard-clad traditional residence in the affluent foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $3.55 million. The buyers were internationally acclaimed painter Lari Pittman and artist Roy Dowell. Rivera, who popped up as a recurring […]

  • Ted Sarandos House

    Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Sells to Robbie Williams, Buys From Ellen DeGeneres

    In the aftermath of her short and stormy marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, “Glee” alum Naya Rivera has sold her 1930s clapboard-clad traditional residence in the affluent foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $3.55 million. The buyers were internationally acclaimed painter Lari Pittman and artist Roy Dowell. Rivera, who popped up as a recurring […]

  • Russell Simmons House

    Russell Simmons Lists Sunset Strip Spanish (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the aftermath of her short and stormy marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, “Glee” alum Naya Rivera has sold her 1930s clapboard-clad traditional residence in the affluent foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $3.55 million. The buyers were internationally acclaimed painter Lari Pittman and artist Roy Dowell. Rivera, who popped up as a recurring […]

  • Brady Bunch House

    The World-Famous 'Brady Bunch' House in L.A.'s Studio City Now for Sale

    In the aftermath of her short and stormy marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, “Glee” alum Naya Rivera has sold her 1930s clapboard-clad traditional residence in the affluent foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $3.55 million. The buyers were internationally acclaimed painter Lari Pittman and artist Roy Dowell. Rivera, who popped up as a recurring […]

  • Tom Petty's Former Encino Home for

    Tom Petty’s Former Encino Mansion Comes Up for Sale

    In the aftermath of her short and stormy marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, “Glee” alum Naya Rivera has sold her 1930s clapboard-clad traditional residence in the affluent foothills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area for $3.55 million. The buyers were internationally acclaimed painter Lari Pittman and artist Roy Dowell. Rivera, who popped up as a recurring […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad