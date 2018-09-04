Morena Baccarin Sells Atwater Village Duplex (EXCLUSIVE)

“Deadpool” franchise star Morena Baccarin has sold a 1920s Spanish-style duplex in the unsung but increasingly popular and ever-more-expensive Atwater Village area between the Los Feliz and Glendale areas of Los Angeles for $935,000. The sale price is notably more than its not quite $850,000 asking price and represents a tidy profit above the almost $650,000 that was paid for the property in 2007. Baccarin was represented in the transaction by Will Tiao, director of the commercial division of real estate company the Collective. The property is discreetly located on a sleepy, nondescript cul-de-sac that ends at the vast concrete crevasse that is the Los Angeles River. A secured gate opens to a serene, desert-inspired garden shared by the tiny side-by-side units, which each have one bedroom and one bathroom in about 500 square feet.

The right-side unit’s street-facing living room is open to a renovated kitchen with butcher-block countertops and a restored vintage range; a custom-tiled bathroom features a bespoke wooden vanity; and the undeniably bantam bedroom benefits from direct access to the backyard. The left-side unit features refinished hardwoods in the living room and well-worn terra-cotta paver tiles in the adjoining eat-in kitchen. The bedroom overlooks but does not open to the backyard, and the bathroom is emblazoned with custom Spanish-style tile work. A large, trellis-shaded deck along the rear of the duplex steps down to a low-maintenance backyard with drought-tolerant landscaping. A detached, single-car garage at the rear of the property is converted to an office/studio space that opens through glass sliders to a tree-shaded stone terrace.

This was not the first time this year that the Brazilian-born actress, married last year to her “Gotham” co-star Ben McKenzie, turned a small profit on a Los Angeles home that sold for more than it’s asking price: In 2012 Baccarin paid $1.23 million for an updated 1930s traditional in the hipster-packed hills between Los Angeles’ Silver Lake and Echo Park neighborhoods that came for sale in early 2018 at $1.99 million and sold less than two months later for $2.06 million.