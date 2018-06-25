You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘X-Files’ Star Mitch Pileggi Lists Hollywood Hills Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.185 million
Size:
2,194 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

“X-Files” star Mitch Pileggi listed an almost brand new contemporary condo just north of the Hollywood Bowl in L.A’s Cahuenga Pass for $1.185 million. Listing details boldly declare the triple-story townhouse-style condo, in a gated complex with secured entry, “offers a blend of voguish sophistication and chic coziness” with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,194-square-feet. The smooth pated and often bearded actor, who appeared as a series regular in the re-boot of the iconic primetime drama “Dallas” and occasionally popped up on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Sons of Anarchy,” purchased the then new condo just about two years ago for $1.02 million.

Open plan living and dining spaces are located on the top floor with engineered wood flooring, recessed lighting, and glass sliders to a slender balcony with a northeastern view of Cahuenga Peak over the Hollywood Freeway. An angled island snack bar separates the living and dining areas from a compact, cook-friendly kitchen fitted with snow-white solid-surface countertops, espresso-toned Thermofoil flat-panel cabinetry and gleaming stainless steel appliances. Each of the three bedrooms is en suite — the master includes a spacious walk-in closet — and some of the condo’s other creature comforts include a home automation system, custom window shades and a two-car attached garage conveniently pre-wired for an electric vehicle.

It’s not clear if Pileggi and his wife Arlene, whom he met in the 1990s on the set of “The X-Files” — she was Gillian Anderson’s stand-in, ever occupied the condo themselves. The couple have long owned a more spacious four-bedroom and two-bathroom home with a swimming pool tucked privately into the tail end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the foothills south of Studio City, Calif., that they snagged in the fall of 1998 for $530,000 and several years ago, while living in Dallas, Texas, set out for lease at $7,000 per month.

