‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Lists Modern Mediterranean on Malibu’s Point Dume (EXCLUSIVE)

Reality television tycoon Mike Fleiss set his bluff-top residence on Malibu’s celeb-favored but sadly fire-ravaged Point Dume up for sale at $18.75 million after it was briefly available as a high-end rental in 2017 at $75,000 per month. The “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” creator and executive producer purchased the just over one-acre spread in early 2016 in what appears to have been an off-market deal valued at $13.8 million. Secured behind gates and partly obscured by a tangled row of tropical plantings with more than 100-feet of prime, south-facing bluff frontage above secluded Dume Cove, the modern-minded, vaguely Mediterranean California ranch-style residence measures in at 4,054-square-feet with four ample bedrooms and 3.5 sleekly appointed bathrooms.

The fastidiously maintained if at-first-glance perfectly ordinary front façade gives way to far less commonplace and decidedly contemporary interiors entered through a frameless glass door set into a wall of glass. Sprawling, combination living, dining, cooking and entertaining space are finished with bone-toned stone floor tiles and drenched in natural light through numerous skylights, glass sliders and super-sized picture windows.

Chunky, organically modern wood-plank open shelves asymmetrically flank a luxuriously austere, carved stone fireplace in the living room area; under a massive skylight with a cinematically proportioned floor-to-ceiling picture window, an adjoining media lounge includes a built-in entertainment unit; the dining space spills out through glass sliders to a poolside dining terrace; and the tastefully restrained kitchen is arranged around a center island with dark, exotic wood countertops on snow-white cabinets.

Two guest or family bedrooms open to small private patios and another guest or staff suite includes a small kitchen and while the ocean-view master suite offers a sprawling bathroom replete with an ocean-view two-person garden tub, a glass-enclosed and cedar-lined dry sauna and an over-sized shower space that looks into a walled micro-garden through a solid wall of glass.

The backyard incorporates a sunny stretch of lawn and a variety patios for al fresco dining and lounging plus a swimming pool and spa, a slightly elevated stone terrace with fire pit and a sunken deck nestled into the bluff’s edge with spectacular views up and down the coastline from Point Dume to the Santa Monica Pier to and across to Catalina Island.

Fleiss, whose newest instant romance reality series, “The Proposal,” aired amid some controversy earlier this year, has long maintained a home in Hawaii. In the fall of 2016 it was reported he and his former Miss America wife Laura Kaeppler laid out about $2.3 million for a not quite 1,300-square-foot surf shack on Kauai’s pristine and prestigious Hanalei Bay and a few months later they paid Julia Roberts $16.2 million for a historic ocean-front compound with two charming and modest cottages on close to two flat and grassy acres facing Hanalei Bay.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker