×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Lists Modern Mediterranean on Malibu’s Point Dume (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
MikeFleiss_MALPD2
MikeFleiss_MALPD3
MikeFleiss_MALPD4
MikeFleiss_MALPD5
View Gallery 20 Images
Location:
Malibu, Calif.
Price:
$18.75 million
Size:
4,054 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Reality television tycoon Mike Fleiss set his bluff-top residence on Malibu’s celeb-favored but sadly fire-ravaged Point Dume up for sale at $18.75 million after it was briefly available as a high-end rental in 2017 at $75,000 per month. The “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” creator and executive producer purchased the just over one-acre spread in early 2016 in what appears to have been an off-market deal valued at $13.8 million. Secured behind gates and partly obscured by a tangled row of tropical plantings with more than 100-feet of prime, south-facing bluff frontage above secluded Dume Cove, the modern-minded, vaguely Mediterranean California ranch-style residence measures in at 4,054-square-feet with four ample bedrooms and 3.5 sleekly appointed bathrooms.

The fastidiously maintained if at-first-glance perfectly ordinary front façade gives way to far less commonplace and decidedly contemporary interiors entered through a frameless glass door set into a wall of glass. Sprawling, combination living, dining, cooking and entertaining space are finished with bone-toned stone floor tiles and drenched in natural light through numerous skylights, glass sliders and super-sized picture windows.

More Dirt

Chunky, organically modern wood-plank open shelves asymmetrically flank a luxuriously austere, carved stone fireplace in the living room area; under a massive skylight with a cinematically proportioned floor-to-ceiling picture window, an adjoining media lounge includes a built-in entertainment unit; the dining space spills out through glass sliders to a poolside dining terrace; and the tastefully restrained kitchen is arranged around a center island with dark, exotic wood countertops on snow-white cabinets.

Two guest or family bedrooms open to small private patios and another guest or staff suite includes a small kitchen and while the ocean-view master suite offers a sprawling bathroom replete with an ocean-view two-person garden tub, a glass-enclosed and cedar-lined dry sauna and an over-sized shower space that looks into a walled micro-garden through a solid wall of glass.

The backyard incorporates a sunny stretch of lawn and a variety patios for al fresco dining and lounging plus a swimming pool and spa, a slightly elevated stone terrace with fire pit and a sunken deck nestled into the bluff’s edge with spectacular views up and down the coastline from Point Dume to the Santa Monica Pier to and across to Catalina Island.

Fleiss, whose newest instant romance reality series, “The Proposal,” aired amid some controversy earlier this year, has long maintained a home in Hawaii. In the fall of 2016 it was reported he and his former Miss America wife Laura Kaeppler laid out about $2.3 million for a not quite 1,300-square-foot surf shack on Kauai’s pristine and prestigious Hanalei Bay and a few months later they paid Julia Roberts $16.2 million for a historic ocean-front compound with two charming and modest cottages on close to two flat and grassy acres facing Hanalei Bay.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Dirt

  • Chris D'Elia House

    Chris D’Elia Buys Showbiz-Pedigreed Beverly Hills Contemporary From Tricia Helfer (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Lucifer” actress Tricia Helfer has sold her former home in a high-priced, guard-gated enclave in the star-studded mountains between Studio City and Beverly Hills for $5.4 million to standup comedian and sitcom actor Chris D’Elia. Once owned by rock star Alex Van Halen and later by “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” co-creator Kevin Eastman, the 5,458-square-foot [...]

  • Kathryn Bigelow House

    Kathryn Bigelow Lists Lofty Villa Between Beverly Hills and Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

    Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman to win an Academy Award in the Best Director category for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010, has her long-time home in the mansion-dotted mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City, Calif., up for sale at $12.9 million. The two-time Oscar-winning director of the critically lauded box office dud “Detroit” (2017) [...]

  • Judd Apatow House

    Apatow and Mann Spend Big for Mansion-Sized Santa Monica Penthouse

    Though they’ve long owned a classy mansion on three-quarters of an acre of landscaped grounds less than four miles away, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann have splashed out $14.5 million for a mansion-sized penthouse atop an iconic 1960s Santa Monica, Calif., high-rise designed by renown architect A. Quincy Jones. According to an article in the [...]

  • Gary Oldham Sells Los Feliz Home

    Gary Oldman Secretly Sells to Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler (EXCLUSIVE)

    Acclaimed English thespian-turned-Oscar-winning movie star Gary Oldman has sold his Hollywood-pedigreed home in Los Angeles’ historic Los Feliz area in a hush-hush off-market deal for a wee bit below $5 million. And, according to a couple of well-informed real estate tattletales, the new owners are cohabiting “High School Musical” franchise star Vanessa Hudgens and Austin [...]

  • Max Mutchnick Buys Beverly Hills Mansion

    Max Mutchnick Nabs Mansion in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and high-powered entertainment industry attorney Erik Hyman have splashed out nearly $14.5 million for a Beverly Hills mansion sold by Symantec CEO Greg Clark and previously owned by televised talent competition tycoon Simon Fuller. Built in the 1920s and partly obscured behind a tall hedge and perfectly pruned row [...]

  • Eva Longoria Sells Los Angeles Mansion

    Eva Longoria Set to Throw Estate in Hills Overboard

    Eva Longoria is so eager to dump her former compound high in the Hollywood Hills that she’s willing to endure a $1.6 million dollar gut punch to her pocketbook on the sprawling, multi-acre property she scooped up about three years ago from Tom Cruise for $11.4 million and now has available at the bargain-basement price [...]

  • Rihanna House

    Rihanna Seeks Buyer for Hollywood Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just over six months after her Los Angeles residence was busted into by an intruder/stalker who hung around inside the lavish house for 12 hours, mononymic Barbadian pop phenom Rihanna has unsurprisingly hoisted the property near the base of Nichols Canyon up for sale at $7.495 million. The nine-time Grammy winning fashion icon purchased the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad