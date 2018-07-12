Michael Cohen Acquires Condo in New York City’s Tribeca

With his three-unit combination apartment at the Trump Park Avenue building in Midtown Manhattan leveraged as collateral against almost $13 million in bank loans and, much to the detriment of his bank accounts, Special Counsel Robert Mueller breathing down his legal neck, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen none-the-less threw real estate caution to the wind and, as was first revealed by the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal, shelled out $6.7 million for a family-sized condo in a distinctively sculptural, nearly 800-foot-tall reflective glass tower in New York City’s chic, trendy and tremendously expensive Tribeca neighborhood. The 19th floor spread, which carries combined taxes and common charges of $7,265 per month and was purchased with a $3.5 million short-term loan from the developers, comprises four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 2,697-square-feet with ashy-brown herringbone pattern hardwood floors and stately 10’7”-high ceilings.

A private elevator landing enhances privacy and security and a sensually curved wall of floor-to-ceiling glass in the approximately 450-square-foot combination living and dining space provides a thrillingly cinematic, northwestern sweep over the Hudson River. Entirely open to the living and dining area, the kitchen is swankly finished with black metal trimmed cerused white oak cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and book-matched marble countertops that waterfall over the ends of a hardworking center island. An ample, en suite guest bedroom faces north behind the kitchen while the other three and also en suite bedrooms, including the master suite, have sunny southern aspects and all open off a long corridor that runs south from the great room.

The 157-unit tower was designed by Kohn Pederson Fox and developed as a collaboration by Fisher Brothers, Witkoff and New Valley, the latter two headed by two of Donald Trump’s longtime friends, Harold Lorber and Steve Witkoff, and residents are provided a plethora of amenities that include an attended lobby, valet parking, a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, a wellness suite with hair salon and heated stone hammam, a private dining room and media lounge, a children’s playroom, two swimming pools and extensive landscaped terraces.

listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman (via Street Easy)